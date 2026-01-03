As the transfer portal cycle accelerates now that the window has been open for 48 hours, Notre Dame’s early strategy is becoming increasingly clear. The Irish have now reportedly set up visits with seven transfer prospects across four position groups, offering a revealing snapshot of where the roster needs are most acute – and how aggressively Notre Dame intends to address them.

The list spans defensive tackle, edge, cornerback, and wide receiver, but one theme stands above the rest: Notre Dame is prioritizing proven, Power Five experience at positions where immediate contributions are required.

Reported Visits as of January 3

Player Position Position Rank Previous School Xavier Gilliam DL 3 Penn State Mateen Ibirogba DL 1 Wake Forest Horace Lockett Jr. DL N/R** UCF Jontez Williams CB 1 Iowa State Xavier Townsend WR 12 Iowa State Nick Marsh WR 6 Michigan State Jalen Thompson EDGE 72 Michigan State

** Lockett has not yet been ranked by 247 Portal Rankings

Defensive Line: Interior Help Is the Top Priority

No position group has drawn more attention or urgency than defensive tackle. Notre Dame has visits lined up with three interior defensive linemen, underscoring just how critical the need has become heading into 2026.

Gilliam brings Big Ten experience from a deep Penn State rotation, while Ibirogba is widely viewed as one of the top defensive tackles available in the portal and is expected to draw heavy competition, including from programs with significant NIL resources. Lockett offers a different profile entirely – a massive interior presence with experience at both Georgia Tech and UCF – and would give Notre Dame a true space-eating option it has lacked in recent seasons.

Taken together, these three visits make it clear Notre Dame is not treating defensive tackle as a one-option search. Whether the Irish ultimately land one or multiple players at the position, the emphasis is on stabilizing the interior and avoiding the kind of early-season vulnerability that has plagued the defense in the past.

EDGE: Adding Experience to the Pass Rush Mix

Along the edge, Notre Dame has also been active, setting up a visit with Jalen Thompson from Michigan State.

Thompson’s inclusion signals Notre Dame’s desire to supplement its edge rotation with a player who has already logged meaningful snaps at the Power Five level. While edge may not carry the same level of urgency as defensive tackle, adding experienced depth remains important – particularly with Notre Dame seeking to maintain consistent pressure without overextending younger players. Thompson isn’t considered to be one of the top-line EDGE rushers, but could fill a role similar to that of Josh Burnham after he entered the portal last week.

Secondary: Evaluating Cornerback Depth

At cornerback, Notre Dame has reportedly set up a visit with Jontez Williams from Iowa State.

The position has been quietly monitored throughout the offseason, especially as Notre Dame looks to balance experience, durability, and competition in a room that has dealt with injuries and turnover in recent years. Williams’ visit suggests Notre Dame is exploring nickel options as they have the last three years with some good success. Assuming Notre Dame is selling Williams on a nickel role, a trio of Williams, Leonard Moore, and Christian Gray would be one of the best in the country.

Wide Receiver: Proven Production Still a Focus

Wide receiver remains another position Notre Dame is actively working to upgrade, with visits scheduled for Xavier Townsend (Iowa State) and Nick Marsh (Michigan State).

Marsh stands out as a starter-caliber option with proven Big Ten production, while Townsend adds another experienced profile to the mix. Marsh is also reportedly considering LSU and Indiana, where he is visiting this weekend. Marsh would be a great replacement for Malachai Fields even if he doesn’t possess as much height as Fields.

What the Visit Board Tells Us

Viewed collectively, Notre Dame’s visit list paints a consistent picture. The Irish are targeting Power Five experience, players capable of contributing immediately, and stability at positions where depth has thinned. Defensive tackle remains the focal point of the portal effort (as expected), but wide receiver and edge are not far behind, with cornerback rounding out the list as a position Notre Dame is clearly evaluating. So far, Notre Dame has not been publicly connected to a kicker but it would be very surprising if the Irish were not looking to add an experienced kicker after the placekicking woes of 2025.

None of these visits guarantee commitments, and competition – particularly at defensive tackle – will be fierce, but Notre Dame has positioned itself squarely in the mix at the positions that matter most. As visits wrap up and decisions approach, expect this board to continue evolving.