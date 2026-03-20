For the first time in Marcus Freeman’s tenure, Notre Dame enters a season with real continuity at the coordinator level. Both sides of the ball return intact, giving the Irish something they haven’t had in years: a full offseason without having to reset schematically.

That might not generate the same buzz as a marquee transfer or a breakout player, but internally, it could be one of the most important developments of the offseason. After multiple years of navigating change, Notre Dame is finally in a position to build instead of rebuild — and that could show up immediately in 2026.

For the first time, Notre Dame isn’t starting over

Freeman’s tenure has been anything but stable from a coordinator standpoint.

He inherited Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator, only to lose him unexpectedly after signing day in 2023. Notre Dame’s pursuit of a replacement was rocky, ultimately landing on Gerad Parker – a move that always felt more like a stopgap than a long-term solution after the failed push for Andy Ludwig.

That lack of continuity showed up on the field. Even when players returned, the system changed, forcing everyone to relearn terminology, timing, and expectations.

“You don’t have to start back over,” Freeman said this week.

It’s a simple statement, but it represents a major shift. For the first time, Notre Dame’s players are operating within the same systems on both sides of the ball, allowing them to build on what they’ve already learned instead of resetting each offseason.

Mike Denbrock’s offense enters a critical Year 2 with the same QB

The continuity is especially significant on offense with Mike Denbrock entering his third season but his first with a returning starter at the most important position on the field.

Denbrock was widely viewed as a home run hire, but year 1 came with built-in challenges. He didn’t have his projected starting quarterback, Riley Leonard, available for spring, limiting how much of the offense could be installed early. Once the season ended, the focus immediately shifted to a quarterback competition between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, again preventing full continuity from taking hold.

This year is different. Denbrock enters spring with an established starter in Carr and a full offseason to build around him.

That matters, especially given Denbrock’s track record. During his time at LSU, his offense made a massive leap during Jayden Daniels’ second season as the starting quarterback.

Jayden Daniels under Mike Denbrock at LSU

Season Comp % Pass Yards Pass TD INT Rush Yards Rush TD 2022 (Year 1) 68.6% 2,913 17 3 885 11 2023 (Year 2) 72.2% 3,812 40 4 1,134 10

Daniels didn’t just improve in Year 2 – he became a Heisman Trophy winner, taking a major leap in both production and command of the offense.

Carr’s first season as the starter provides a strong baseline – one that mirrors the type of efficient year 1 production Denbrock has built on before.

CJ Carr at Notre Dame

Season Comp % Pass Yards Pass TD INT Rush Yards Rush TD 2025 (Year 1) 66.6% 2,741 24 6 33 3

Carr completed nearly 67% of his passes with a 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio while averaging over 9 yards per attempt. That’s not a quarterback in need of rebuilding — it’s one positioned to take the next step.

With continuity finally in place, a realistic year 2 jump would look like increased efficiency, more consistent explosive plays, and greater command of the offense – the same type of progression Denbrock helped unlock with Daniels. Carr is already being mentioned as a Heisman front-runner to start the season.

Defensive stability following a late-season surge

On the defensive side, Freeman’s track record with coordinator hires has been more stable, beginning with the addition of Al Golden. After an adjustment period in 2022, Golden’s defense became one of the nation’s best units in both 2023 and 2024.

When Golden departed, Freeman turned to Chris Ash – a move that initially raised questions. Early in the 2025 season, the defense struggled to find consistency, and the fit didn’t immediately look seamless.

But by the end of the year, that narrative had shifted.

Notre Dame’s defense was playing at a high level, showing improved communication, better execution, and a clearer understanding of Ash’s system. Now, like the offense, the defense enters year 2 with continuity – and with players who already understand what’s being asked of them.

That said, it hasn’t been complete stability on that side of the ball. Ash is working with three new position coaches after the departures of Mike Mickens, Al Washington, and Max Bullough. While the system remains intact, integrating new assistants into that structure will be an important part of the spring.

Still, the difference is that those coaches are stepping into an established scheme rather than installing a new one – a key distinction that preserves continuity at the highest level. Ash also hand-picked the replacements with Freeman, and two of them have worked with Ash in the past. New defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and Ash were on staff together at Wisconsin. New defensive backs coach Aaron Henry actually played for Ash at Wisconsin while Partridge was also on staff.

Spring ball is already ahead of schedule

That continuity is already showing up in how Notre Dame is operating this spring.

“We’re able to do some of the football schools, the schematic things, farther ahead than we would have if it’s a new coordinator,” Freeman said.

Instead of spending time installing the basics, the Irish are working deeper into both systems. That allows for more advanced situational work, more competitive periods, and more meaningful reps across the board.

Veteran players are operating faster, younger players are developing within a stable structure, and the entire program is benefiting from not having to relearn foundational concepts.

Why this could finally lead to a faster start

All of this ties directly into one of Freeman’s biggest offseason priorities: starting faster.

In previous years, Notre Dame has often needed time early in the season to settle in — whether due to new systems, new personnel, or both. That adjustment period has been a recurring theme.

This year, that excuse is gone.

With a full offseason of uninterrupted development, an established quarterback, and continuity on both sides of the ball, Notre Dame is positioned to hit the ground running. The foundation is already in place, and the expectation is that execution will follow much earlier in the season.

Continuity alone doesn’t guarantee success. But for the first time under Freeman, Notre Dame isn’t spending its offseason trying to get everyone aligned.

It’s building on something that already exists — and that could be the difference between another slow start and a team ready to perform from Week 1.