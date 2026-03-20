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2026 Notre Dame Spring Football Roster

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X March 20, 2026
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(Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire)

After a 2025 season that saw the Fighting Irish narrowly miss the College Football Playoff, Marcus Freeman’s squad is back on the practice field this spring with one goal in mind: leaving no doubt. With Heisman-frontrunner CJ Carr entrenched at QB1 and a secondary touted as one of the deepest in the nation, the 2026 spring roster features a blend of veteran leadership and more than 30 talented newcomers. Explore the official spring roster below to see the next generation of Irish stars before they take the field for the Blue-Gold Game on April 25.

2026 Incoming Transfers

Notre Dame welcomes eight veteran transfers to the roster for the 2026 spring semester. This group represents a targeted effort to bolster the vertical passing game and specialist consistency. Below is the complete list of scholarship transfers currently enrolled and participating in spring drills.

  • Spencer Porath (K): Junior (Purdue)
  • Mylan Graham (WR): Sophomore (Ohio State)
  • Quincy Porter (WR): Redshirt Freshman (Ohio State)
  • Keon Keeley (DL): Junior (Alabama)
  • Francis Brewu (DL): Junior (Pittsburgh)
  • Tionne Gray (DL): Sophomore (Oregon)
  • Jayden Sanders (CB): Sophomore (Michigan)
  • DJ McKinney (CB): Redshirt Senior (Colorado/Oklahoma State)
NUMNAMEPOSHTWTCLHOMETOWNHIGH SCHOOL
0Quincy PorterWR6-4207SONew Milford, NJBergen Catholic
0Tionne GrayDL6-5330SOSt. Louis, MOHazelwood Central
1Dallas GoldenCB6-0191SOTampa, FLBerkeley Prep
1Jaden GreathouseWR6-1215JRAustin, TXWestlake
2Nolan James Jr.RB5-10212FRWestwood, NJDePaul Catholic
3Jaylen SneedLB6-1227SRHilton Head Island, SCHilton Head HS
3Mylan GrahamWR6-1192SOFort Wayne, INNew Haven/Ohio State
4Bubba FrazierWR5-10182FRSavannah, GABenedictine Military
4Jaiden AusberryLB6-1226JRBaton Rouge, LAUniversity Lab
5Cam WilliamsWR6-2201SOGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard South
5Boubacar TraoreDL6-5253JRBoston, MACatholic Memorial
6Christopher Burgess Jr.DL6-4300FRChicago, ILSimeon Career Academy
6Jordan FaisonWR5-11185SRFort Lauderdale, FLPine Crest
7Ty WashingtonTE6-4253SRLeesburg, GALee County
7Francis BrewuDL6-1285JRWesterville, OHThomas Worthington
8Jerome Bettis Jr.WR6-2199FRAtlanta, GAWoodward Academy
8Adon ShulerS6-0202JRIrvington, NJIrvington
9Brauntae JohnsonS6-2200SOFort Wayne, INNorth Side
10Loghan ThomasDL6-3215JRKaty, TXSt. Edward (Ohio)
10Noah GrubbsQB6-4209FRLake Mary, FLLake Mary
11Devin FitzgeraldWR6-2208FRParadise Valley, AZBrophy College Preparatory
11Keon KeeleyDL6-5275JRTampa, Fla.Berkeley Prep
12Jayden SandersCB6-0195SOKilgore, TXKilgore
12Blake HebertQB6-2216FRBoxford, MABrunswick School (CT)
13CJ CarrQB6-2215SOSaline, MISaline
13Ayden PounceyCB6-3180FROrlando, FLWinter Park
14Ebenezer EwetadeDL6-4240FRRaleigh, NCSouth Garner
14Micah GilbertWR6-2205SOCharlotte, NCCharlotte Christian
15Leonard MooreCB6-2197JRRound Rock, TXRound Rock
15Brayden RobinsonWR5-7168FRRed Oak, TXRed Oak
16Koʻo KiaLB6-2225FRKahaluʻu, HIPunahou
16Dylan FaisonWR6-2180FRWeston, FLSaint Andrews School
17Brenan VernonDL6-5300JRMentor, OHMentor
17Elijah BurressWR6-1190FRTotowa, NJDePaul Catholic
18Kaydon FinleyWR6-1207FRAledo, TXAledo
18Erik SchmidtP6-2211SOMilwaukee, WIMarquette University High School
19Logan SaldateWR5-11185SOGilroy, CAPalma
19Madden FaraimoLB6-2235SOOceanside, CAJSerra Catholic
20Jonaz WaltonRB5-9214FRCarrollton, GACentral
20Joey O’BrienS6-5203FRPhiladelphia, PALa Salle Prep
21Khary AdamsCB6-1187FRBaltimore, MDLoyola Blakefield
21Kedren YoungRB5-11234SOLufkin, TXLufkin
22Aneyas WilliamsRB5-10210JRHannibal, MOHannibal
22Ethan LongS6-2204FRMilford, CTBrunswick School
23Ja’Kobe ClapperLB6-1230FRCincinnati, OHSt. Xavier
24Mark Zackery IVCB5-10184SOIndianapolis, INBen Davis
25Brandon LoganS5-11197FRFort Wayne, INSnider
26Chaz SmithCB6-1172FRKnoxville, TNKnoxville Catholic
26Javian OsborneRB5-9200FRForney, TXForney
27Kyngstonn Viliamu-AsaLB6-3230JRInland Empire, CASt. John Bosco
28Luke TalichS6-4204SRCody, WYCody
29Christian GrayCB6-0186SRSt. Louis, MODe Smet
31Xavier SouthallWR6-0180SOAlexandria, VAIMG Academy
32Nick ReddishCB5-10195FRCharlotte, NCIndependence
33Matt JefferyWR5-11195SOCheshire, CTCheshire
34Drayk BowenLB6-2232SRSt. John, INAndrean
35Teddy RezacLB6-3226SOOmaha, NEWestside
35Spencer PorathK6-0200JRBrownsburg, INBrownsburg
38Tommy PowlusLB6-1213JRGranger, INPenn
39Jasper ScaifeP6-6215FRWest Perth, West Australia, AustraliaWarwick SR
40Dominik HulakDL6-3260FRGlendale Heights, ILImmaculate Conception
42Cole MullinsDL6-4280SOHoschton, GAMill Creek
42Henry GarrityTE6-4230SRBloomfield Hills, MIBrother Rice
43Kahanu KiaLB6-2225JRKaneohe, HIPunahou
44Rodney DunhamDL6-4242FRCharlotte, NCMyers Park
47Jason OnyeDL6-5295SRNorth Providence, RIBishop Hendricken
49Andrew KrosLS6-4227JRLouisville, KYSt. Xavier
50Sullivan GarvinOL6-5315FRAllegan, MIAllegan
52Devan HoustanOL6-4305JRMississauga, Ontario, CanadaSt. James School
54Anthonie KnappOL6-5304JRRoswell, GARoswell
55Tiki HolaDL6-3310FRBastrop, TXBastrop
55Chris TerekOL6-5321JRGlen Ellyn, ILGlenbard West
56Charles JagusahOL6-5330SORock Island, ILAlleman
56Elijah HughesDL6-3295SRArlington, VAWashington-Liberty
57Cam HerronOL6-2291FRIndianapolis, INWarren Central
58Thomas Davis Jr.LB6-2225FRWeddington, NCWeddington
58Matty AugustineOL6-8310FRGreenwich, CTBrunswick School
59Sean Sevillano Jr.DL6-2320SOWinnipeg, Manitoba, CanadaClearwater Academy International (FL)
60Davion DixonDL6-2316FRHomestead, FLMiami Palmetto
60Max AndersonOL6-3303JRSt. Paul, MNSt. Thomas Academy
61Robbie WollanOL6-4300JRSt. Paul, MNSt. Thomas Academy
64Joe OttingOL6-4305JRTopeka, KSHayden
65Grayson McKeoghOL6-7298FRPerkasie, PALa Salle College High School
66Tyler MerrillOL6-6330FRMechanicsburg, PACumberland Valley
68Charlie ThomOL6-7280FRDarien, CTAvon Old Farms
70Ashton CraigOL6-5310SRLawrenceburg, INLawrenceburg HS
71Styles PrescodOL6-6298SOFishers, INHamilton Southeastern
74Will BlackOL6-7316FRLondon, Ontario, CanadaChoate Rosemary Hall (CT)
75Sullivan AbsherOL6-7320JRBelmont, NCSouth Point
76Guerby LambertOL6-7325SOBoston, MACatholic Memorial
77Peter JonesOL6-5315SOCoatesville, PAMalvern Prep
78Owen StrebigOL6-8302FRBrookfield, WIWaukesha Catholic Memorial
84Preston FryzelTE6-4225FRHolland, OHCentral Catholic
85Jack LarsenTE6-3248SOCharlotte, NCCharlotte Catholic
87Cooper FlanaganTE6-6250JRPleasant Hill, CADe La Salle
88Armel MukamDL6-3296JRLa Prairie, Quebec, CanadaWoodberry Forest School
88James FlaniganTE6-6251FRGreen Bay, WINotre Dame De La Baie Academy
89Alex WhitmanWR6-2195SRHighstown, NJThe Peddie School
90Elijah GoldenDL6-4292FRFredericksburg, VACardinal Mooney
91Gordy SulfstedDL6-5275FRCincinnati, OHSt. Xavier
94Joe ReiffDL6-5264FRElmhurst, ILYork Community
95Bryce YoungDL6-6260JRCharlotte, NCCharlotte Christian
96Joseph VinciLS6-4231SOWestwood, MAWestwood
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X March 20, 2026
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