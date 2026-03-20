After a 2025 season that saw the Fighting Irish narrowly miss the College Football Playoff, Marcus Freeman’s squad is back on the practice field this spring with one goal in mind: leaving no doubt. With Heisman-frontrunner CJ Carr entrenched at QB1 and a secondary touted as one of the deepest in the nation, the 2026 spring roster features a blend of veteran leadership and more than 30 talented newcomers. Explore the official spring roster below to see the next generation of Irish stars before they take the field for the Blue-Gold Game on April 25.
2026 Incoming Transfers
Notre Dame welcomes eight veteran transfers to the roster for the 2026 spring semester. This group represents a targeted effort to bolster the vertical passing game and specialist consistency. Below is the complete list of scholarship transfers currently enrolled and participating in spring drills.
- Spencer Porath (K): Junior (Purdue)
- Mylan Graham (WR): Sophomore (Ohio State)
- Quincy Porter (WR): Redshirt Freshman (Ohio State)
- Keon Keeley (DL): Junior (Alabama)
- Francis Brewu (DL): Junior (Pittsburgh)
- Tionne Gray (DL): Sophomore (Oregon)
- Jayden Sanders (CB): Sophomore (Michigan)
- DJ McKinney (CB): Redshirt Senior (Colorado/Oklahoma State)
|NUM
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|CL
|HOMETOWN
|HIGH SCHOOL
|0
|Quincy Porter
|WR
|6-4
|207
|SO
|New Milford, NJ
|Bergen Catholic
|0
|Tionne Gray
|DL
|6-5
|330
|SO
|St. Louis, MO
|Hazelwood Central
|1
|Dallas Golden
|CB
|6-0
|191
|SO
|Tampa, FL
|Berkeley Prep
|1
|Jaden Greathouse
|WR
|6-1
|215
|JR
|Austin, TX
|Westlake
|2
|Nolan James Jr.
|RB
|5-10
|212
|FR
|Westwood, NJ
|DePaul Catholic
|3
|Jaylen Sneed
|LB
|6-1
|227
|SR
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|Hilton Head HS
|3
|Mylan Graham
|WR
|6-1
|192
|SO
|Fort Wayne, IN
|New Haven/Ohio State
|4
|Bubba Frazier
|WR
|5-10
|182
|FR
|Savannah, GA
|Benedictine Military
|4
|Jaiden Ausberry
|LB
|6-1
|226
|JR
|Baton Rouge, LA
|University Lab
|5
|Cam Williams
|WR
|6-2
|201
|SO
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard South
|5
|Boubacar Traore
|DL
|6-5
|253
|JR
|Boston, MA
|Catholic Memorial
|6
|Christopher Burgess Jr.
|DL
|6-4
|300
|FR
|Chicago, IL
|Simeon Career Academy
|6
|Jordan Faison
|WR
|5-11
|185
|SR
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Pine Crest
|7
|Ty Washington
|TE
|6-4
|253
|SR
|Leesburg, GA
|Lee County
|7
|Francis Brewu
|DL
|6-1
|285
|JR
|Westerville, OH
|Thomas Worthington
|8
|Jerome Bettis Jr.
|WR
|6-2
|199
|FR
|Atlanta, GA
|Woodward Academy
|8
|Adon Shuler
|S
|6-0
|202
|JR
|Irvington, NJ
|Irvington
|9
|Brauntae Johnson
|S
|6-2
|200
|SO
|Fort Wayne, IN
|North Side
|10
|Loghan Thomas
|DL
|6-3
|215
|JR
|Katy, TX
|St. Edward (Ohio)
|10
|Noah Grubbs
|QB
|6-4
|209
|FR
|Lake Mary, FL
|Lake Mary
|11
|Devin Fitzgerald
|WR
|6-2
|208
|FR
|Paradise Valley, AZ
|Brophy College Preparatory
|11
|Keon Keeley
|DL
|6-5
|275
|JR
|Tampa, Fla.
|Berkeley Prep
|12
|Jayden Sanders
|CB
|6-0
|195
|SO
|Kilgore, TX
|Kilgore
|12
|Blake Hebert
|QB
|6-2
|216
|FR
|Boxford, MA
|Brunswick School (CT)
|13
|CJ Carr
|QB
|6-2
|215
|SO
|Saline, MI
|Saline
|13
|Ayden Pouncey
|CB
|6-3
|180
|FR
|Orlando, FL
|Winter Park
|14
|Ebenezer Ewetade
|DL
|6-4
|240
|FR
|Raleigh, NC
|South Garner
|14
|Micah Gilbert
|WR
|6-2
|205
|SO
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Christian
|15
|Leonard Moore
|CB
|6-2
|197
|JR
|Round Rock, TX
|Round Rock
|15
|Brayden Robinson
|WR
|5-7
|168
|FR
|Red Oak, TX
|Red Oak
|16
|Koʻo Kia
|LB
|6-2
|225
|FR
|Kahaluʻu, HI
|Punahou
|16
|Dylan Faison
|WR
|6-2
|180
|FR
|Weston, FL
|Saint Andrews School
|17
|Brenan Vernon
|DL
|6-5
|300
|JR
|Mentor, OH
|Mentor
|17
|Elijah Burress
|WR
|6-1
|190
|FR
|Totowa, NJ
|DePaul Catholic
|18
|Kaydon Finley
|WR
|6-1
|207
|FR
|Aledo, TX
|Aledo
|18
|Erik Schmidt
|P
|6-2
|211
|SO
|Milwaukee, WI
|Marquette University High School
|19
|Logan Saldate
|WR
|5-11
|185
|SO
|Gilroy, CA
|Palma
|19
|Madden Faraimo
|LB
|6-2
|235
|SO
|Oceanside, CA
|JSerra Catholic
|20
|Jonaz Walton
|RB
|5-9
|214
|FR
|Carrollton, GA
|Central
|20
|Joey O’Brien
|S
|6-5
|203
|FR
|Philadelphia, PA
|La Salle Prep
|21
|Khary Adams
|CB
|6-1
|187
|FR
|Baltimore, MD
|Loyola Blakefield
|21
|Kedren Young
|RB
|5-11
|234
|SO
|Lufkin, TX
|Lufkin
|22
|Aneyas Williams
|RB
|5-10
|210
|JR
|Hannibal, MO
|Hannibal
|22
|Ethan Long
|S
|6-2
|204
|FR
|Milford, CT
|Brunswick School
|23
|Ja’Kobe Clapper
|LB
|6-1
|230
|FR
|Cincinnati, OH
|St. Xavier
|24
|Mark Zackery IV
|CB
|5-10
|184
|SO
|Indianapolis, IN
|Ben Davis
|25
|Brandon Logan
|S
|5-11
|197
|FR
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Snider
|26
|Chaz Smith
|CB
|6-1
|172
|FR
|Knoxville, TN
|Knoxville Catholic
|26
|Javian Osborne
|RB
|5-9
|200
|FR
|Forney, TX
|Forney
|27
|Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|LB
|6-3
|230
|JR
|Inland Empire, CA
|St. John Bosco
|28
|Luke Talich
|S
|6-4
|204
|SR
|Cody, WY
|Cody
|29
|Christian Gray
|CB
|6-0
|186
|SR
|St. Louis, MO
|De Smet
|31
|Xavier Southall
|WR
|6-0
|180
|SO
|Alexandria, VA
|IMG Academy
|32
|Nick Reddish
|CB
|5-10
|195
|FR
|Charlotte, NC
|Independence
|33
|Matt Jeffery
|WR
|5-11
|195
|SO
|Cheshire, CT
|Cheshire
|34
|Drayk Bowen
|LB
|6-2
|232
|SR
|St. John, IN
|Andrean
|35
|Teddy Rezac
|LB
|6-3
|226
|SO
|Omaha, NE
|Westside
|35
|Spencer Porath
|K
|6-0
|200
|JR
|Brownsburg, IN
|Brownsburg
|38
|Tommy Powlus
|LB
|6-1
|213
|JR
|Granger, IN
|Penn
|39
|Jasper Scaife
|P
|6-6
|215
|FR
|West Perth, West Australia, Australia
|Warwick SR
|40
|Dominik Hulak
|DL
|6-3
|260
|FR
|Glendale Heights, IL
|Immaculate Conception
|42
|Cole Mullins
|DL
|6-4
|280
|SO
|Hoschton, GA
|Mill Creek
|42
|Henry Garrity
|TE
|6-4
|230
|SR
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|Brother Rice
|43
|Kahanu Kia
|LB
|6-2
|225
|JR
|Kaneohe, HI
|Punahou
|44
|Rodney Dunham
|DL
|6-4
|242
|FR
|Charlotte, NC
|Myers Park
|47
|Jason Onye
|DL
|6-5
|295
|SR
|North Providence, RI
|Bishop Hendricken
|49
|Andrew Kros
|LS
|6-4
|227
|JR
|Louisville, KY
|St. Xavier
|50
|Sullivan Garvin
|OL
|6-5
|315
|FR
|Allegan, MI
|Allegan
|52
|Devan Houstan
|OL
|6-4
|305
|JR
|Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
|St. James School
|54
|Anthonie Knapp
|OL
|6-5
|304
|JR
|Roswell, GA
|Roswell
|55
|Tiki Hola
|DL
|6-3
|310
|FR
|Bastrop, TX
|Bastrop
|55
|Chris Terek
|OL
|6-5
|321
|JR
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|Glenbard West
|56
|Charles Jagusah
|OL
|6-5
|330
|SO
|Rock Island, IL
|Alleman
|56
|Elijah Hughes
|DL
|6-3
|295
|SR
|Arlington, VA
|Washington-Liberty
|57
|Cam Herron
|OL
|6-2
|291
|FR
|Indianapolis, IN
|Warren Central
|58
|Thomas Davis Jr.
|LB
|6-2
|225
|FR
|Weddington, NC
|Weddington
|58
|Matty Augustine
|OL
|6-8
|310
|FR
|Greenwich, CT
|Brunswick School
|59
|Sean Sevillano Jr.
|DL
|6-2
|320
|SO
|Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
|Clearwater Academy International (FL)
|60
|Davion Dixon
|DL
|6-2
|316
|FR
|Homestead, FL
|Miami Palmetto
|60
|Max Anderson
|OL
|6-3
|303
|JR
|St. Paul, MN
|St. Thomas Academy
|61
|Robbie Wollan
|OL
|6-4
|300
|JR
|St. Paul, MN
|St. Thomas Academy
|64
|Joe Otting
|OL
|6-4
|305
|JR
|Topeka, KS
|Hayden
|65
|Grayson McKeogh
|OL
|6-7
|298
|FR
|Perkasie, PA
|La Salle College High School
|66
|Tyler Merrill
|OL
|6-6
|330
|FR
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Cumberland Valley
|68
|Charlie Thom
|OL
|6-7
|280
|FR
|Darien, CT
|Avon Old Farms
|70
|Ashton Craig
|OL
|6-5
|310
|SR
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Lawrenceburg HS
|71
|Styles Prescod
|OL
|6-6
|298
|SO
|Fishers, IN
|Hamilton Southeastern
|74
|Will Black
|OL
|6-7
|316
|FR
|London, Ontario, Canada
|Choate Rosemary Hall (CT)
|75
|Sullivan Absher
|OL
|6-7
|320
|JR
|Belmont, NC
|South Point
|76
|Guerby Lambert
|OL
|6-7
|325
|SO
|Boston, MA
|Catholic Memorial
|77
|Peter Jones
|OL
|6-5
|315
|SO
|Coatesville, PA
|Malvern Prep
|78
|Owen Strebig
|OL
|6-8
|302
|FR
|Brookfield, WI
|Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|84
|Preston Fryzel
|TE
|6-4
|225
|FR
|Holland, OH
|Central Catholic
|85
|Jack Larsen
|TE
|6-3
|248
|SO
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Catholic
|87
|Cooper Flanagan
|TE
|6-6
|250
|JR
|Pleasant Hill, CA
|De La Salle
|88
|Armel Mukam
|DL
|6-3
|296
|JR
|La Prairie, Quebec, Canada
|Woodberry Forest School
|88
|James Flanigan
|TE
|6-6
|251
|FR
|Green Bay, WI
|Notre Dame De La Baie Academy
|89
|Alex Whitman
|WR
|6-2
|195
|SR
|Highstown, NJ
|The Peddie School
|90
|Elijah Golden
|DL
|6-4
|292
|FR
|Fredericksburg, VA
|Cardinal Mooney
|91
|Gordy Sulfsted
|DL
|6-5
|275
|FR
|Cincinnati, OH
|St. Xavier
|94
|Joe Reiff
|DL
|6-5
|264
|FR
|Elmhurst, IL
|York Community
|95
|Bryce Young
|DL
|6-6
|260
|JR
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Christian
|96
|Joseph Vinci
|LS
|6-4
|231
|SO
|Westwood, MA
|Westwood