After a 2025 season that saw the Fighting Irish narrowly miss the College Football Playoff, Marcus Freeman’s squad is back on the practice field this spring with one goal in mind: leaving no doubt. With Heisman-frontrunner CJ Carr entrenched at QB1 and a secondary touted as one of the deepest in the nation, the 2026 spring roster features a blend of veteran leadership and more than 30 talented newcomers. Explore the official spring roster below to see the next generation of Irish stars before they take the field for the Blue-Gold Game on April 25.

2026 Incoming Transfers

Notre Dame welcomes eight veteran transfers to the roster for the 2026 spring semester. This group represents a targeted effort to bolster the vertical passing game and specialist consistency. Below is the complete list of scholarship transfers currently enrolled and participating in spring drills.

Spencer Porath (K): Junior (Purdue)

Junior (Purdue) Mylan Graham (WR): Sophomore (Ohio State)

Sophomore (Ohio State) Quincy Porter (WR): Redshirt Freshman (Ohio State)

Redshirt Freshman (Ohio State) Keon Keeley (DL): Junior (Alabama)

Junior (Alabama) Francis Brewu (DL): Junior (Pittsburgh)

Junior (Pittsburgh) Tionne Gray (DL): Sophomore (Oregon)

Sophomore (Oregon) Jayden Sanders (CB): Sophomore (Michigan)

Sophomore (Michigan) DJ McKinney (CB): Redshirt Senior (Colorado/Oklahoma State)