Notre Dame had a strong showing on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, with four former Irish standouts hearing their names called. Linebacker Jack Kiser, defensive tackle Rylie Mills, tight end Mitchell Evans, and quarterback Riley Leonard all found new NFL homes after impressive college careers that helped propel Notre Dame to a National Championship appearance this past season. Each player’s journey was slightly different, but all showcased the development, resilience, and leadership that are hallmarks of the Notre Dame program.

Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser got drafted in the fourth round at the 107th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Kiser was the definition of a true Notre Dame man for the Irish. He spent six seasons with the Irish and was captain of the 2024-2025 Notre Dame team that went to the National Championship. In all those years at Notre Dame, he developed every year, and in his final season, he put up some monster numbers.

As a sophomore in 2020, Kiser accumulated 20 total tackles (16 of those were solo) along with one interception. He had a massive jump in 2021, with 45 total tackles (26 solo), two interceptions, and two touchdowns. In his senior season, he tallied 59 total tackles (28 solo) and 2.5 sacks. He had a similar stat line in 2023 as a graduate student when he accounted for 62 total tackles (41 solo), one interception, and 1.5 sacks.

Taking advantage of the free COVID year of eligibility, he returned for a 6th season in 2024 and saw his production skyrocket. He racked up 90 tackles (55 solo) and two sacks. Kiser was the glue guy to this Notre Dame team, especially the defense, and played a key role in how far the Irish were able to get to the National Championship.

Kiser grew up a Notre Dame fan, just an hour and 15 minutes from South Bend in Royal Center, Indiana. He was only rated a three-star recruit out of high school. Royal Center has an estimated population of around 797 people, so the fact that Kiser was able to make it to the NFL and have an incredible career at Notre Dame makes it even more meaningful. Kiser became the fifth linebacker to be selected during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kiser improved his draft stock heavily by putting together an excellent performance at the NFL Scout Combine and Reese’s Senior Bowl. He also significantly improved his draft stock with his performance during the College Football Playoffs with the Irish. Many small-town kids in Indiana will look up to Jack Kiser, who will play a solid role for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Check out Jack Kiser’s reaction to getting drafted:

Notre Dame DT Rylie Mills drafted in the fifth round at the 142nd overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Rylie Mills spent five seasons with the Irish, during which he developed drastically throughout his career and eventually became a captain on the 2024-2025 team along with Kiser, Riley Leonard, Benjamin Morrison, and Xavier Watts. Mills made 36 starts for the Irish and played in 62 games in total.

During his fifth and final season, Mills truly broke out, accumulating 37 total tackles (19 solo) and 7.5 sacks for the Irish. Mills registered 17 sacks in his career, including a breakout game against Florida State in 2024, where he had three sacks in Notre Dame’s blowout win, 52-3.

Although Mills had a huge season on defense for the Irish, he unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury against Indiana in Notre Dame’s first-round playoff game. Mills was one of the most athletic and determined defensive tackles in the Draft. He gained over 40 pounds of muscle so that he could go from defensive end to defensive tackle during his time at Notre Dame. That commitment and determination will serve him well during his pro career and will be a nightmare for opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks got a great player in Rylie Mills, and I expect him to have a great career in the NFL.

Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round at the 163rd overall

Mitchell Evans continued Notre Dame’s reputation of being TEU (Tight End University). Evans played four seasons at Notre Dame, where he was first under the guidance of former Notre Dame TE and current Las Vegas Raider, Michael Mayer. During his first two seasons, Evans played in most games, but he did not get many targets playing in the shadow of Mayer. Still, he made five catches in those two seasons while gaining 60 yards.

Once Mayer left for the NFL following the 2022 season, the starting role opened for Evans, allowing him to get many targets during his junior and senior seasons. Evans accumulated 72 catches in those two seasons, which combined for 843 yards. Although Evans suffered a season-ending torn ACL during his junior season, he still led the Irish in receptions with 29. Evans was able to bounce back from his injury with a strong senior season, where he played a key role in getting Notre Dame to the National Championship.

3️⃣ minutes of the best plays from the big fella, Mitchell Evans ☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/l3m6NGIuH4 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 23, 2025

The Carolina Panthers got a great player in Mitchell Evans, who could have an impact immediately for them. The public on social media showed lots of praise and excitement about the Panthers drafting Evans, a testament to his potential to play a significant role for the Panthers and carry on the TEU legacy for Notre Dame.

Check out Mitchell Evans’ reaction to being drafted:

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round at the 189th overall pick.

Riley Leonard played just one season at Notre Dame, but his impact was felt after he led the Irish to the National Championship game against Ohio State. In Leonard’s only season at Notre Dame, he threw for 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 66.7% completion rate while rushing for another 17 touchdowns.

Before playing at Notre Dame, Leonard spent three years at Duke, wheraccumulatingpassing touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 19 touchdowns. Leonard did not have the best start to his Notre Dame career after losing a heartbreaker to Northern Illinois University in his first start in Notre Dame Stadium, leading to harsh reactions on social media amongst the Notre Dame fanbase. Leonard didn’t throw in the towel, though. He eventually found a groove, especially in his run game, that was almost unstoppable against most teams. He led the Irish to the College Football Playoffs, guiding Notre Dame to victory in big games against Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State.

Though Leonard and the Irish came up short in the loss to Ohio State in the National Championship, Leonard left a lasting imprint on the Notre Dame program. Although he only played one season, he embraced the community and represented them with nothing but class.

All 38 of Riley Leonard’s Irish touchdowns



The best of Riley Leonard ➡️ https://t.co/u6lNUXoqU8#GoIrish☘️ | @rileyleonard13_ pic.twitter.com/41w14wzVCp — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 16, 2025

It is safe to say that the Indianapolis Colts got a great player in Leonard and a fantastic leader. Leonard enters an unproven quarterback room in Indianapolis, as the Colts have not had a consistently solid quarterback in recent years. However, Leonard will likely need time to develop further before he’s ready to have any impact on the field. It will be interesting to see how Leonard’s NFL career turns out, but one thing that is certain is that Notre Dame fans will be rooting for him.