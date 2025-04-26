Notre Dame’s tradition of sending elite talent to the NFL continued on Day 2 of the 2025 Draft after not having a first-round pick, with cornerback Benjamin Morrison and safety Xavier Watts each hearing their names called by professional franchises. Despite facing setbacks and challenges, both defensive standouts left indelible marks during their time in South Bend, setting the stage for promising careers at the next level.

Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison got drafted in the second round at the 53rd overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Benjamin Morrison was the first Notre Dame player selected in 2025 despite a season-ending hip injury this past season, which ultimately ended his college career and the final ten games of the season. In his freshman season at Notre Dame, he racked up 33 total tackles, 22 of which were solo. Morrison also had six interceptions for the Irish along with one touchdown. During his sophomore season, Morrison had 31 total tackles, 25 of which were solo. He also had three interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Although his junior season ended early due to injury, he still managed 20 total tackles, 14 of which were solo, along with three pass deflections in six games for the Irish.

Morrison registered several spectacular games at Notre Dame, including a massive game during his sophomore season against Ohio State, where he locked up Marvin Harrison Jr. He is most well-known for the Clemson game in his freshman season. Morrison pulled down two interceptions, including one that resulted in him taking it to the house for a 90-yard touchdown in Notre Dame’s upset of Clemson.

Morrison’s season-ending injury this past season did hurt his draft stock. He would have more certainly been a first-round pick had he played a full 2025 season and maintained the stats he had been putting up. It is safe to say that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a steal in Benjamin Morrison, which many Notre Dame fans will be rooting for.

Notre Dame S Xavier Watts got drafted in the third round at the 96th overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

Xavier Watts played four seasons at Notre Dame, improving drastically each season. After beginning his career as a wide receiver, he moved to defense by his second year and racked up 15 total tackles, 11 of which 15 were solo. He took a much bigger leap during his junior season, where he collected 39 total tackles, and 24 of those were solo. However, Morrison started becoming known as a ballhawk during his final two seasons in South Bend. In Morrison’s senior season, he collected 52 total tackles, 30 of which were solo, and he had seven interceptions. As a graduate student this past season, he had 83 tackles, 53 of which were solo, and another six interceptions. His 13 interceptions in the last two seasons led the nation.

Looking at the stats, you can tell that Xavier Watts had improved over his time at Notre Dame, but his impact was felt in more places than just the box score. Watts became a leader at Notre Dame and played a huge role in leading Notre Dame to the National Championship this past season. The Irish had a great defense during the 2024-2025 season in which Watts played a crucial role, making big plays in big games. Watts racked up numerous awards the last two seasons, including becoming an All-American and a Nagurski Award winner as the best defensive player in college football in 2023. Most Notre Dame fans will remember Xavier Watts for his interception against USC, which he returned for a 100-yard touchdown.

Watts’s is almost unique in college football today. After enrolling to play wide receiver, Watts was first moved to linebacker out of necessity. In today’s college football, many players would have just hit the transfer portal, but that did not stop him from eventually becoming one of the best safeties to ever play at Notre Dame. He stuck it out and gave everything for the blue and gold.

Watts had an incredible career during his time at Notre Dame. Many teams overlooked him during the Draft, which allowed him to fall to the third round, where the Atlanta Falcons picked him up at the 93rd overall pick. It is safe to say that the Atlanta Falcons got an absolute steal in Xavier Watts, and he has the potential to be one of the best safeties in the NFL.

