Notre Dame got more good news on Tuesday when the NCAA approved a sixth year of eligibility for Jason Onye, further solidifying an interior defensive line that looked thin not long ago. Onye’s return, paired with the transfer additions of Francis Brewu and Tionne Gray, continues to reshape what was once the biggest question mark on the roster entering 2026.

On its own, Onye’s approval might not have moved the needle much. On top of all of Notre Dame’s other January moves, it matters a lot. After emerging as a steadier presence in the second half of the 2025 season following Gabriel Rubio’s injury, Onye gives Notre Dame a known, experienced option inside. Combined with the portal additions and the arrival of new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, the Irish now have a more functional and balanced interior rotation than they did at the end of last season.

Why Onye’s Second Half Mattered

Jason Onye’s raw stat line from 2025 is modest, which is typical for interior defensive linemen. He appeared in all 12 games, made nine starts, and finished with 26 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Those numbers alone do not fully capture his value, particularly late in the season.

Onye’s role expanded significantly in the second half of 2025 following the injury to Gabriel Rubio. As Notre Dame adjusted its interior rotation, Onye became a steadier, more consistent presence inside, logging heavier snaps and handling a larger share of early-down and competitive-game work. Rather than being a situational piece, he settled into a defined role that allowed the defense to function without overextending younger players.

Onye was one of Notre Dame’s highest-rated players by PFF down the stretch. His grades improved late in the season, reflecting stronger run defense and more consistent interior play. He was not asked to be a high-impact pass rusher, but he graded out as a reliable interior defender who held his ground, disrupted blocking schemes, and helped stabilize the middle of the defensive front.

That stretch matters more than the cumulative totals. It showed what Onye looks like when Notre Dame actually needs him.

How the Interior DL Comes Together Now

Viewed as a group, Notre Dame’s interior defensive line is in a much better place than it was at the end of last season.

Brewu brings quickness, leverage, and versatility inside, even if he is not a true space-eater. Gray provides the opposite profile – a massive, true nose tackle type that Notre Dame has largely lacked in recent years, capable of absorbing double teams and anchoring early downs. Onye fits between those two as the experienced, known quantity who has already proven he can handle increased responsibility.

Instead of asking one player to solve everything, Notre Dame can now build a rotation that makes sense – especially if Elijah Hughes continues to develop the way he did in 2025. Notre Dame also pulled Armel Mukam back out of the portal after he entered and looked at a few schools. He is another body for the rotation in 2025 with a lot of upside.

Partridge and Added Flexibility

The timing also aligns well with the arrival of new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge. Partridge inherits a room with enough depth to define roles and manage snaps rather than simply survive. Onye, in particular, profiles as a player who benefits from that approach.

The addition of Keon Keeley adds another layer of flexibility. While Keeley is primarily an edge defender, his ability to slide inside in certain packages gives Notre Dame additional options without forcing Onye or the defensive tackles into excessive workloads.

Interior defensive line play is rarely reflected cleanly in traditional statistics. Jason Onye’s value late in 2025 showed up more clearly in his usage and his PFF grades show he was having a big impact.

With Onye returning, Brewu and Gray added through the portal, and Partridge now leading the room, Notre Dame has taken its biggest defensive question mark for 2026 and moved it into a much more stable, manageable place.