ESPN College GameDay Going to Chicago For Notre Dame – Wisconsin

Notre Dame did its part to make next weekend’s showdown with Wisconsin as big as it could be by staying undefeated Saturday afternoon with a 27-13 victory over Purdue. The Badgers were off, seemingly needing an extra week to prepare for Notre Dame after a tussle with Eastern Michigan last weekend, but still have a 1-1 record after their week one pillow fight with Penn State started their season off with a loss.

Even with the Badgers just 1-1 on the season and Notre Dame underwhelming through three weeks, ESPN picked the Irish and Badgers for GameDay. Based on today’s rankings, though, the only other game slatted for between ranked teams is Texas A&M and Arkansas so there wasn’t a ton of competition.

Notre Dame was on GameDay twice in 2020 – the regular-season win over Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium and the ACC Championship game loss to that same Clemson team. Overall, Notre Dame has been on ESPN College GameDay 32 times with a record of 14-18.

The last time that Notre Dame won a GameDay game away from Notre Dame Stadium was in 2015 when the Irish beat Temple in Lincoln Financial Field. Like that game, this contest will be in an NFL Stadium this time being Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears.

GameDay will take us all right into kickoff for a change with the Badgers and Irish set for Fox’s Big Noon kickoff.