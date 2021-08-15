Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Eye-Opening NFL Preseason Debut

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah inexplicably fell to the Cleveland Browns in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft earlier this year. In his preseason debut on Saturday, he likely made more than one NFL GM regret letting the uber-athletic linebacker fall so far. JOK was all over the field earning rave reviews from the Cleveland and national media.

First up, we have JOK blitzing and picking up the sack early on in the game.

Later on, JOK reads the screen coming and absolutely blows up the running back.

JOK doing JOK things. pic.twitter.com/8xurUQJwQG — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) August 15, 2021

The local Cleveland media has taken notice of the linebacker that Notre Dame fans became used to seeing fly all over the field for the last 4 years.

He made his first appearance at linebacker with 8:36 left in the second quarter and collected his first sack two plays later against quarterback Gardner Minshew II, cleaning up the play after defensive end Joe Jackson staggered Minshew. The Jaguars had a mix of first and second-team O-linemen on the field for the play. Owusu-Koramoah came close to blocking a Jaguars punt in the first half, too, and ran untouched through the line of scrimmage in the third quarter to tackle running back Dare Ogunbowale for a two-yard loss, showing the athleticism the Browns coveted when they traded up for him. Cleveland.com – 8/15/2021

JOK missed some time in camp due to COVID protocols which caused some to lower their expectations for him. It sounds like those expectations are on the rise after his pre-season debut.