Highlights from Notre Dame Football's Saturday Practice In the Stadium

Welp, the Logan Diggs hype is not going to slow down after the latest video released by Notre Dame. The freshman back can be seen ripping off a long, tackle-breaking touchdown in the 30-second clip released on Sunday.

In addition to Diggs looking every bit as smooth as Theo Riddick (as discussed on the latest Single High podcast), we also can see:

  • A tough first-down run by Kyren Williams
  • Interceptions by KJ Wallace (#16) and Ajavon Litchfield (#4)
  • A tough grab on the sideline by Michael Mayer
  • Another tough grab for a touchdown by Mayer

It’s just 30 seconds and it’s still early in camp, but it’s football nonetheless. Only two more Sundays with Notre Dame football to go, folks.

