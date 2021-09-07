Podcast: No Reason to Panic About Notre Dame, Kyle Has His Neo Moment, Wisconsin Should Miss Coan, and More

Well, that was quite the opener for Notre Dame football this weekend. The Irish at times looked like a team ready to make another playoff run and at times a team that could lose multiple regular-season games.

The up and down debut of Marcus Freeman

The inexplicable use of the 3-man defensive front in the 4th quarter

Jack Coan’s debut and wondering why Wisconsin fans don’t seem upset

The expected struggles of the offensive line and why it’s not time to worry

Kyle Hamilton’s otherworldly 2nd interception of the game

The return of “Good Doerer”

The ACC has an odd way of showing Notre Dame they want them to join the conference – i.e. ACC officials are the worst

And no, we did not discuss Brian Kelly’s post-game interview that some people had fake outrage over because it is not even worth discussing.