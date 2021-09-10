Podcast: Recapping a Wild Week of Notre Dame Football Injuries & Roster Movement with a Look Ahead

It’s been a wild week for Notre Dame football since their OT win over Florida State and it’s actually only been a few days. The injury bug hit early this year as the Irish deal with a rash of long-term injuries to key contributors for 2021. We break down all that happened this week with an eye towards the future and how all of the comings and goings will impact the team this year.

Should Notre Dame consider any sort of major OL shakeup with Blake Fisher out 8 weeks if the OL struggles?

Will all of the losses at LB in any way impact what Marcus Freeman can/can’t do moving forward?

What does the WR room look like following the departure of Lawrence Keys III?

What to make sense of the move of Xavier Watts to ROVER

Will the short week to prepare impact Notre Dame at all?

A lot has happened since the last time we recorded – just 3 days ago – but we have you covered.