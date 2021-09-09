How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Reminder, It’s Not on NBC TV

By now, all Notre Dame fans should know that to watch this weekend’s home-opener against Toledo, you need the Peacock App with a premium subscription. Notre Dame announced this earlier in the summer, but if you’re like me, you probably have been waiting till the last minute to sign up. Well, this is your reminder to do so, or if you weren’t aware yet, here’s what you need to do to watch the game live.

For starters, you will need the Peacock App itself either on your Apple TV, Roku, Firestick, Smart TV, laptop, or whatever device you use for streaming. You’ll also need to sign up for Peacock Premium to watch the game live. Normally Peacock is $5 a month, but they have a promo now for $7.50 for 3 months with the promo code NOTRE DAME. You can sign up for the premium service with this link. (Note, we don’t make any commissions or anything like that if you sign up).

Some fans have taken the stance of refusing to download and pay for the app just to watch the game. Even if I didn’t run this site and have a Notre Dame podcast, I wouldn’t be one of those fans simply because I’m fine with paying essentially a little more than the price of a beer (or less than the price of a really good beer where I live) to watch one of the 12 Notre Dame regular-season games we get a year.

If you sign up for the trial and use the promo code for the 3-month deal, just remember to cancel it if you don’t use it for anything else before the 3-months are up because it will auto-renew for $5/month. Oh, and if you are an Xfinity or Cox cable subscriber, you’re eligible for Peacock Premium for FREE.

In addition to the live coverage of the game, Peacock will have an exclusive pre-game show before kick-off. Here are some details the University announced in a release earlier this week about the pre-game show.

You can get all mad about needing to download the app and shelling out $7.50 for the promo – or you could also just sign up for one month for $5 and cancel on Sunday. Or, you can take 2-3 minutes to sign up and watch the game (I had a free account and subscribed in 1 minute right before writing this). If you’re a long-time reader of this site, you clearly love Notre Dame football, so just watch the damn thing live and enjoy one of the few Saturdays a year we get to watch our Irish live.