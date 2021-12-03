Podcast: Optimism, Excitement Soaring as Notre Dame Football Emerges from the Brink

The craziest week in Notre Dame football history is winding down with optimism and excitement soaring as the Irish emerged from the brink of disaster following the abrupt departure of its former head coach. We had a lot of thoughts to share as we were joined by our old friend Jeff, one of the original forum members who went by the name Jack Daniels for years.

Topics include:

Our excitement level of the Freeman Recapping the emotional rollercoaster that was this week

Thoughts on the assistant coaches all giving their old boss a figurative middle finger by staying with Notre Dame

How close Notre Dame was to it all falling apart

How this search compared to previous searches and why despite the drama Kelly’ departure created the search itself was stress-free relative to other searches

How the Notre Dame fan base is seemingly galvanized for the first time in decades

Notre Dame’s playoff chances and what needs to happen this weekend

Lots of Q&A from our listeners

