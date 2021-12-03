Podcast: Optimism, Excitement Soaring as Notre Dame Football Emerges from the Brink

The craziest week in Notre Dame football history is winding down with optimism and excitement soaring as the Irish emerged from the brink of disaster following the abrupt departure of its former head coach. We had a lot of thoughts to share as we were joined by our old friend Jeff, one of the original forum members who went by the name Jack Daniels for years.
Topics include:
- Our excitement level of the Freeman Recapping the emotional rollercoaster that was this week
- Thoughts on the assistant coaches all giving their old boss a figurative middle finger by staying with Notre Dame
- How close Notre Dame was to it all falling apart
- How this search compared to previous searches and why despite the drama Kelly’ departure created the search itself was stress-free relative to other searches
- How the Notre Dame fan base is seemingly galvanized for the first time in decades
- Notre Dame’s playoff chances and what needs to happen this weekend
- Lots of Q&A from our listeners
Despite this week being supposed to be the start of a quick mini-diet, I couldn’t help but enjoy a delicious IPA to toast our new head coach.
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!
We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)
A little over 24 hours after Brian Kelly flipped the program that he helped rebuild completely upside down, we recorded our thoughts on the latest podcast. It’s been a tumultuous 24+ hours for Notre Dame football, but we tried to look at things somewhat calmly and realize the Irish could emerge from this mess just fine.
Topics included:
- How shocked we were about the news and its ramifications
- How ridiculous it is that Kelly is leaving Notre Dame with a Playoff bid still possible
- How much this tarnishes the legacy of Brian Kelly
- Frank is really, really petty re: Brian Kelly at the moment
- The case for Marcus Freeman as the next head coach
- Which assistants Notre Dame needs to retaun
- Lots of Q&A from Twitter