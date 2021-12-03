Podcast: Optimism, Excitement Soaring as Notre Dame Football Emerges from the Brink

The craziest week in Notre Dame football history is winding down with optimism and excitement soaring as the Irish emerged from the brink of disaster following the abrupt departure of its former head coach. We had a lot of thoughts to share as we were joined by our old friend Jeff, one of the original forum members who went by the name Jack Daniels for years.  

Topics include:

  • Our excitement level of the Freeman Recapping the emotional rollercoaster that was this week 
  • Thoughts on the assistant coaches all giving their old boss a figurative middle finger by staying with Notre Dame
  • How close Notre Dame was to it all falling apart
  • How this search compared to previous searches and why despite the drama Kelly’ departure created the search itself was stress-free relative to other searches
  • How the Notre Dame fan base is seemingly galvanized for the first time in decades
  • Notre Dame’s playoff chances and what needs to happen this weekend 
  • Lots of Q&A from our listeners

Despite this week being supposed to be the start of a quick mini-diet, I couldn’t help but enjoy a delicious IPA to toast our new head coach.

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

