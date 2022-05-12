Podcast: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Heating Up and Heading Into the Off-Season

Greg and I finally got back behind the microphones to record the latest episode of Single High. We spent a large portion of the pod talking about Notre Dame football recruiting heating up after the commitment of Devan Houstan and some likely upcoming commitments in the next month or two.

Comparing the DL class of 2023 to recent strong classes from 2011, 2016, and 2019.

Wide receiver recruiting starting to come into picture

Why we aren’t concerned about the offense post-spring football

Notre Dame’s somewhat disappointing 2022 NFL Draft results and looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft

Impact freshmen for 2022

Top 3 pot luck dishes

Top picks from the Marcus Freeman Under Armour spring collection