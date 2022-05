Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama recorded “Hit & Hustle” on Wednesday evening and talked about our “dream class” for Notre Dame in 2023. They run through every position and what an ideal class would look like for the Irish. Unlike in years past where the “Dream Class” for Notre Dame at this time of the year included a lot of reaches and projections, this year the dream could very easily become a reality for Notre Dame football thanks to the renewed focus on recruiting from Marcus Freeman.