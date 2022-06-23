4-Star ’24 WR Announcing Next Week with Notre Dame Reported Leader

Notre Dame hopes to add three more receivers to their 2023 recruiting class, but it looks like they might be adding a wide receiver for 2024 before the next one lands for ’23. Cam Williams, a consensus 4-star wide receiver from Illinois, announced he would be announcing a commitment next Tuesday. The On3 recruiting predictor currently has Notre Dame as heavy favorites, and all of the 247 Crystal Balls currently point to the Irish.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Notre Dame at 96%, with Iowa a distant second at 2.3%. Michigan, who had Williams high on their board, is currently not registering on their predictions at all. Three experts on On3 and four predictions on 247 all now point to Notre Dame.

So, all signs point to Notre Dame adding a 4-star wide receiver for 2024 next week.

Williams was at the Irish Invasion a few weeks back, where he hauled in passes from CJ Carr, Notre Dame’s 5-star 2024 QB commit, who has been working hard on recruiting Williams to join him in South Bend. Williams was impressive at the Notre Dame camp and currently ranks 100-200 on every recruiting service.

Williams would be the 4th commitment for the class of 2024 for the Irish – all three current commits are at least 4-star prospects.

Busy Time for Notre Dame WR Recruiting?

While Notre Dame waits to hear Williams’s decision on Tuesday, the Irish are also awaiting a decision from Rico Flores on July 3, where the Irish are similarly favored. There is also continued optimism for Notre Dame with 2023 wide receivers Ronan Hanafin and Jaden Greathouse, who likely could be on board with the Irish this summer. There was some concern that Greathouse might stretch his decision into the fall, but following his official visit to Notre Dame last weekend, there was optimism that a summer decision was back in play. That should be very good news for the Irish.