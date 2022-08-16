Podcast: Notre Dame’s Offensive Versatility Remains Strong, Mind Boggling Wing Takes, and More

Greg and I returned to action this week to talk about why the Notre Dame offense is versatile enough to sustain the loss of Avery Davis, even though the injury is devastating for Davis as an individual. In addition, we dove into over an hour’s worth of Q&A from listeners, which revealed a mind-boggling take on wings by Greg, which had me reconsidering so much. 

  • We aren’t talking about Braden Lenzy enough, but he could have a huge year
  • Why we’ll see more 21 and 12 personnel from the Irish offense
  • Why it made sense for Tyler Buchner to be named QB1 now
  • Ranking some of the best players from the last decade of Notre Dame football – JOK, Manti, or Jaylon Smith for instance.
  • A hypothetical involving replacing 1 current starter with 1 current commitment
  • Our most memorable Notre Dame games we’ve been to

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Electric Spectre / KCBC62DIPA8% (4.25)
Kinetics / Equilibrium61DIPA8.5% (4.25)
That's Not a Burrito,.. This is a Burrito / KCBC60IPA7.2% (4.0)
Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half59DIPA8.2% (4.5)
Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity58DIPA8.0% (4.0)
Sneak / Kane57TIPA10.2% (4.25)
Brain Death / KCBC56DIPA8.5% (4.0)
Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks55IPA5.0% (4.0)
Tremendous Cream / Other Half51TIPA10.0% (4.5)
Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant50TIPA10.4% (4.5)
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

