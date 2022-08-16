Greg and I returned to action this week to talk about why the Notre Dame offense is versatile enough to sustain the loss of Avery Davis, even though the injury is devastating for Davis as an individual. In addition, we dove into over an hour’s worth of Q&A from listeners, which revealed a mind-boggling take on wings by Greg, which had me reconsidering so much.
- We aren’t talking about Braden Lenzy enough, but he could have a huge year
- Why we’ll see more 21 and 12 personnel from the Irish offense
- Why it made sense for Tyler Buchner to be named QB1 now
- Ranking some of the best players from the last decade of Notre Dame football – JOK, Manti, or Jaylon Smith for instance.
- A hypothetical involving replacing 1 current starter with 1 current commitment
- Our most memorable Notre Dame games we’ve been to
