Notre Dame’s inexplicable loss on Saturday to Stanford had Frank in an existential crisis over the weekend, but thankfully Philadelphia sports’ recent run of dominance along with Greg’s more rational breakdown of what ales the Irish have gotten him through it. The lads talk about what went wrong, not just on Saturday, but so far this season as the Irish sit at a disappointing 3-3 on the year.

Marcus Freeman’s role in the loss

Notre Dame struggling at home more than on the road

Why quarterback play has been the key to everything this year – and why it might not change much the rest of the year

Resetting expectations for the third time this season

Notre Dame’s lack of creativity on defense leading to a lack of disruption

Missed opportunities