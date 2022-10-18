Notre Dame Football: Coaches vs Players and Final Stanford Thoughts

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter October 18, 2022
0

Greg and Jamie over at ISD recorded a great show today talking about whether or not the cause for Notre Dame’s meltdown against Stanford over the weekend – and the uneven play this season – is more on the coaches or the players.

  • Is it the coaches or the players?
  • Is Freeman right about execution being the issue?
  • How does this get better?
