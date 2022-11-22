Notre Dame beat down Boston College this weekend, and all was right in the world. The Irish are back to beating the Eagles on the regular and the games are rarely close anymore. Frank and Greg talked about how fun that was and how much fun Greg had taking the game in in the pressbox.

The play of Benjamin Morrison

Quarterback play – again (note: this was recorded BEFORE the commitment of Kenny Minchey)

A lot about what a potential commitment of Minchey would have meant – it all still applies

One sad thing about an otherwise great game

The emergence of Deion Colzie

Notre Dame’s chances against USC