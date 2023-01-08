Greg and Frank hoped on the podcast machine this week to talk about the biggest news of the Notre Dame off-season – the addition of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman.
- How does the ceiling of the 2023 team change with Hartman?
- Just how good can the offense be in 2023 with Hartman running the show?
- Who benefits the most from the addition of Hartman on the roster
- The incredible job of salvaging a quarterback room that looked bleak just a few months ago
- Concerns on the defensive side of the ball
- Where might Notre Dame keep looking to supplement its roster via the portal?