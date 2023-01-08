S3E1: Notre Dame’s Offense With Sam Hartman Is Gonna Be Really, Really Fun

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter January 8, 2023
Greg and Frank hoped on the podcast machine this week to talk about the biggest news of the Notre Dame off-season – the addition of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. 

  • How does the ceiling of the 2023 team change with Hartman?
  • Just how good can the offense be in 2023 with Hartman running the show?
  • Who benefits the most from the addition of Hartman on the roster
  • The incredible job of salvaging a quarterback room that looked bleak just a few months ago
  • Concerns on the defensive side of the ball
  • Where might Notre Dame keep looking to supplement its roster via the portal?
Sam Hartman
