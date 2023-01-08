Greg and Frank hoped on the podcast machine this week to talk about the biggest news of the Notre Dame off-season – the addition of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman.

How does the ceiling of the 2023 team change with Hartman?

Just how good can the offense be in 2023 with Hartman running the show?

Who benefits the most from the addition of Hartman on the roster

The incredible job of salvaging a quarterback room that looked bleak just a few months ago

Concerns on the defensive side of the ball

Where might Notre Dame keep looking to supplement its roster via the portal?