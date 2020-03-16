Blake Fisher, Notre Dame Ace Recruiter, Mixes It Up With Michigan Fans

Every year there is one recruiter that takes on the unofficial role of being the lead recruiter amongst Notre Dame’s commitments, and this year that title has gone to offensive lineman Blake Fisher. The potential 5-star offensive tackle has been active on social media, trying to add to what is looking like a possible top 5 class. Over the weekend, though, he used his social media presence in another way to help the Irish recruiting efforts – mixing it up with some Michigan fans who tried to downplay Notre Dame’s offensive line success.

It all started when another potential 5-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall (currently #27 overall in the country on Rivals) announced that he was down to Notre Dame and Penn State in his recruitment. Some Michigan fans didn’t like that and tweeted at him that Michigan would have been a better pick – all bias aside of course – for an offensive lineman.

That’s when Fisher took some exception.

Also, a reminder to Notre Dame fans; DON’T TWEET AT RECRUITS. It is entirely lame and petty to tweet at high school kids either questioning their choices or worse yet criticizing them for not picking Notre Dame.

Anyway, here is how it all got started.

Bias aside Michigan would've been a much better pick than these 2 for an OL — 〽️ichigan Nation (@MichiganFB23) March 14, 2020

Fisher took a little umbrage to that notion.

Comedy!!!!!!!! Show we the stats please😅🙏🏽 https://t.co/IZGSM84E5v — Big Blake☘️ (@bfisher54_) March 14, 2020

The exchange goes back and forth a bit, but Fisher doesn’t back down and continues defending the Notre Dame offensive line which mind you has been producing elite offensive linemen for the last decade. A fact that someone else jumped in to remind the Michigan fans that Fisher quickly amplified.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 Check the most recent NFL OL All-Pro List! Notre Dame- 3

Wisconsin-1

Cincinnati-1 Penny State-0

Michigan-0 Any questions? GO, IRISH!🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Jacob D. LeBlanc, Ed. D. (@JacobLeB66) March 14, 2020

For those who don’t follow the NFL closely, Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, and Zack Martin made up 60% of the NFL’s All-Pro offensive line this year. Second-year pro Mike McGlinchey is developing into a pretty damn good tackle for the 49ers as well. Martin is the oldest of the bunch at just 29 years old, so Notre Dame should be well represented at the Pro Bowl and on the All-Pro team for years to come.

If you aren’t following Fisher on Twitter yet, you should be (@bfisher54_). His timeline is essentially a public service announcement for Notre Dame football recruiting, and he’s been working overtime trying o recruit fellow elite recruits to Notre Dame this cycle. Recruits like Landon Tengwall that Notre Dame needs in this class to have any chance of a top 5 finish. Securing Tengwall to pair with Fisher would give Notre Dame the best tackle tandem in the country for 2021 hands down.

Hopefully Fisher’s efforts help Notre Dame secure not only Tengwall but also another elite offensive linemen – Rocco Spindler. He’s another recruit that could help make or break a top 5 class. Don’t worry though, Fisher is on the case (and so if the Notre Dame coaching staff before anyone leaves snarky comments).