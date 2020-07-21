Corner Target Trending to Notre Dame, Announcing Commitment Wednesday

Notre Dame could be adding to its class of 2021 on Wednesday with another corner. Chance Tucker announced on Tuesday that he will be committing somewhere tomorrow and right now the 247 Sports Crystal Ball is trending heavily in Notre Dame’s favor.

Tucker announced on Twitter earlier today that he will be announcing his commitment tomorrow.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I’ll be committing tomorrow at 10:00am. Tune in! — Chance Tucker (@ChanceTucker7) July 21, 2020

The current 247 Sports Crystal Ball currently has five predictions for Tucker and all five are pointing to Notre Dame.

Three different writers on Rivals have placed “Future Casts” for Notre Dame in the last two days as well. While these predictions are pointing heavily in Notre Dame’s favor right now, this one isn’t quite a slam dunk. Washington is heavily involved here and is considered one of the favorites for Tucker along with Notre Dame.

In addition to Washington and Notre Dame, Tucker holds offers from Washington State, Oregon State, BYU, and Colorado.

Notre Dame already has three defensive back commitments for 2021 with corners Ryan Barnes and Philip Riley and safety Justin Walters.

Tucker, a California native, is not expected to be an early enrollee so he will not be forced to decide between a senior season and early enrollment with California’s decision to push the high school football season to the spring.

Should Tucker choose Notre Dame tomorrow, he would be the 13th commitment for the class of 21. Tucker was included in my post last week, mapping out Notre Dame’s path to a top-10 class in 2021. That is still well within Notre Dame’s grasp at this point after an initial slowdown in recruiting during the current pandemic.

Hopefully, there will be some good news for Notre Dame tomorrow around 1:00 ET / 10:00 PT.