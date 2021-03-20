Another Top-100 LB, Jaylen Sneed, Visiting Notre Dame on Monday

Marcus Freeman has been relentless on the recruiting trail since joining the Notre Dame football coaching staff in January. We’ve already seen the results pay off with big-time commitments from Joshua Burnham and Tyson Ford. Freeman might just be getting started though. Another top-100 overall linebacker, Jaylen Sneed, is reportedly visiting Notre Dame on Monday.

The dead period is still in effect so the Notre Dame coaching staff won’t be able to host Sneed on Monday, but the South Carolina native is taking some time to visit campus with his head coach for a self-guided tour on his own dime.

With official visits still not possible at the moment, any time a top 100 prospect from the South sets up one of these self-guided tours, it’s significant. Sneed isn’t just stopping Notre Dame while he is in the area. He’s making the trip with the sole purpose of visiting Notre Dame.

Shortly after news broke the Sneed was visiting on Monday, Anna Hickey from the Clemson Insider on 247 Sports put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Sneed to Notre Dame. It should be noted that the confidence level of the prediction is just a 4 (of 10), but it’s significant nonetheless that there is some buzz growing regarding Sneed and Notre Dame.

Sneed has not narrowed down his list of schools at this point yet, but his offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and USC.

Sneed checks in at #79 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings and the #5 outside linebacker in the country.

Notre Dame jumped right into the recruitment of Sneed in January shortly following the addition of Freeman. Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator has a long-standing relationship with Sneed’s head coach at Hilton Head HS, BJ Payne. That relationship has helped vault Notre Dame right into the thick of Sneed’s recruitment in a short period of time.

Notre Dame’s defensive recruiting has been on fire since Freeman joined the staff and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. If anything, it appears to only be about to heat up.