Notre Dame LB Commit Joshua Burnham Jr. Season Highlights

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter March 17, 2021
Notre Dame added another big commitment for the class of 2022 on Wednesday with the addition of top 100 linebacker Joshua Burnham. The consensus 4-star prospect starred on both offense and defense as a junior. In addition to becoming one of the nation’s best prep linebackers, he was also the starting quarterback for Central High School in Traverse City, Michigan. This highlight reel is bit long, but it shows off his skill on both sides of the ball.

