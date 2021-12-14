Announcement Times for Notre Dame Football’s 3 Remaining Signing Day Decisions

Tomorrow is National Signing Day, and it wouldn’t be a Signing Day without a bit of drama, right? Notre Dame is waiting on final decisions from a former commitment (Devin Moore), a commitment that has been on flip watch for months (Amorion Walker), and a swing for the fences hail mary tossed up by Marcus Freeman last week (Anthony Lucas). Even if the Irish strikeout, they have a top-10 class locked up, but a little luck of the Irish would undoubtedly make for a happier day at the Gug.

Devin Moore (CB) – 7:30 AM

Up until two weeks ago, Moore was part of Notre Dame’s class, but he decommitted shortly after Bayou Brian left for LSU. That dancing fool’s departure was not the main reason for Moore’s decision to decommit, though. He was wavering before, and the timing was more coincidental. Since then, Marcus Freeman has put in a lot of work to keep Moore in the class, including an in-home visit last week during his whirlwind week on the road.

Moore is down to Notre Dame and Florida – where he visited last weekend instead of heading to Notre Dame with the other commitments. Moore’s absence didn’t eliminate the Irish, though, and allegedly, no one knows which way Moore will go in the morning.

Everyone’s Invited Tomorrow In The Naples High Auditorium! I Also Will Be Live On IG! pic.twitter.com/fxi4ayWjD9 — Devin Moore (@realdevinmoore3) December 14, 2021

Amorion Walker (WR) – 10:00 AM

This has been a weird recruitment, to say the least. He committed to Notre Dame back in the spring before he started to blow up. Since then, Alabama and Michigan have been charging hard to flip the talented wide receiver. Unfortunately, folks on the Michigan side seem overly confident that he will flip and sign with them tomorrow, while the folks on the Notre Dame side of things as though he is signing with the Irish on Wednesday.

I can’t say I recall a recruitment quite like this one in the past here where two sides were both very confident in their chances going into Signing Day. But, hell, at this rate, maybe he surprises everyone and pulls a Deontay Greenbury.

Following the decommitment of CJ Williams on Monday, Notre Dame desperately needs to hang on to Walker, so Irish fans should cross their fingers that Walker follows through on his commitment and signs with Notre Dame.

Anthony Lucas (DT) – 3:30 PM (ESPN2)

Everyone thought that Notre Dame was all but eliminated for the elite DT, but Marcus Freeman decided to take one last swing for the fences with Lucas last week. As part of his nationwide recruiting tour, he stopped in Arizona to make a final pitch for the DT some felt the Irish actually led for over the summer. Was it enough? Probably not, but the Irish still haven’t been eliminated heading into Signing Day.

If Lucas were to end up picking Notre Dame, it would be one of the bigger shocks of the day, but stranger things have happened. Regardless, Freeman fighting this one until the end is a good sign of how the recruiting operation at Notre Dame will function under his watch.