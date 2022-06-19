Crystal Ball Placed for Notre Dame For Fast Rising Ronan Hanafin

Notre Dame needs to load up on receivers in the class of 2023 after a big swing and miss last cycle by former wide receiver coach Del Alexander. As of today, they only have one committed for 2023, but they could be getting closer to adding another after Tom Loy of Irish Illustrated placed a Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star WR Ronan Hanafin for Notre Dame on Saturday.

For a while, Notre Dame has been considered the leader for Ronan Hanafin as one of the first major programs to be all over him. When the Irish offered, he was a three-star prospect without a very impressive offer list. However, as of last week, he’s now a 4-star receiver on 247 with offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, and USC, among other smaller programs like Boston College and Virginia Tech.

Hanafin was on the guest list for Notre Dame’s monster official visit weekend just a week ago. On3 had Hanafin at almost 80% to Notre Dame, with just one prediction placed for Notre Dame from Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer back in February. On Saturday, Loy was the first prediction from 247 to go in for Hanafin.

Hanafin already visited Clemson in addition to Notre Dame and is currently at Alabama this weekend. He is also scheduled to visit Boston College next weekend, with a decision expected sometime this summer. Notably, Loy’s prediction for Hanafin was placed on Saturday during the planned visit to Alabama.

Rico Flores Cancels Georgia Visit

Another bit of wide receiver recruiting news from the weekend is 4-star WR Rico Flores canceling his scheduled visit to Georgia this weekend. Flores visited Notre Dame last weekend along with Hanafin and Notre Dame’s lone WR commit, Braylon James. Flores has a July 3 announcement set and had Crystal Ball predictions flying in for him earlier this week following his visit as well.

Hanafin’s recruitment is starting to feel like one that could end at any moment, while Flores is just two weeks away from making his announcement. It would be huge for the Irish if they were to exit the July 4th weekend with both Flores and Hanafin locked up to team with James.

Notre Dame’s hopeful 4th receiver for the class, Jaden Greathouse, is currently on campus for his official, but there have been reports that his recruitment could stretch into the fall. Those reports came before Marcus Freeman, and Chansi Stuckey got him on campus for the weekend, though, so we’ll hopefully know soon where the Irish stand coming out of that visit.