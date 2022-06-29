Another 4-Star for Notre Dame: WR Cam Williams Commits

Notre Dame picked up another early commitment for the class of 2024 on Wednesday when 4-star WR Cam Williams committed to the Irish over Michigan, Iowa, Cincinnati, and Wisconsin. Williams has been trending to Notre Dame for some time now, so his commitment to the Irish did not come as a surprise, but that doesn’t make the news any less huge for a Notre Dame team that struggled to recruit wide receivers in recent years.

Notre Dame still has just one wide receiver committed for the class of 2023, but that is expected to change shortly, with Rico Flores announcing his decision on July 3. The Irish now have as many receivers committed for 2024 with Williams on board.

Williams picked up an Irish offer in the spring after visiting Notre Dame for the Cincinnati last fall, and again in the spring, Williams was on campus a third time recently for the Irish Invasion, where he caught passes from 5-star Notre Dame ’24 quarterback commit CJ Carr. Williams was, by all accounts, the most impressive skill-position player in the Irish Invasion.

At 6’2′, 180 lbs, Williams has a near-ideal build for a collegiate receiver. In every clip of Williams, he displays smooth route running and looks almost effortless in his stride. Williams has plenty of speed, but at times it doesn’t look like he is moving that fast because he is a smooth strider, similar to someone like Will Fuller. Williams might not have Fuller’s ridiculous top-end speed – few players do – but like Fuller, he looks effortless moving in and out of his routes.

On3 ranks Williams as the #75 overall prospect in the country in their consensus rankings and their #12 wide receiver. 247 Sports has him #111 overall and the #19 wide receiver in the country. Rankings for the class of 2024, however, will fluctuate wildly between now and when the class ultimately signs.

As a sophomore at Glenbard High School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Williams hauled in 37 passes for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns.

At one time, Michigan was thought to be the leader for Williams, but unsurprisingly with the way Notre Dame has been recruiting, the Irish overtook the Wolverines and haven’t looked back. Williams’s relationship with CJ Carr has been huge in Notre Dame’s pursuit of Williams. It reinforces why it’s such a luxury to have a 5-star QB committed so early in a recruiting cycle. The two have been active with each other on social media.

I think i’m supposed to commit or something i’ll double check🤔 https://t.co/A8J28lWBHr — Cam Williams (@cam_will30) June 27, 2022

Notre Dame looks like it will take at least four receivers in 2023, even though Braylon James is the only one committed at the moment. They will likely need to take four again in 2024 since the depth chart right now is so top-heavy with upperclassmen. Williams is a hell of a start for Notre Dame’s 2024 efforts.