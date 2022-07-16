Podcast: Calling Out the National Media’s BS Takes on Notre Dame Independence; Talking Notre Dame’s Best/Worst Jerseys

While every other program in the country is trying to secure the biggest TV bag and leaving traditions behind, Notre Dame clings to independence and yet still get criticized.

We officially celebrated Independence Day a little here at UHND with a pod devoted to calling out the national media for the BS takes on Notre Dame’s independence and spent a good amount of time talking about beer, brats, and BBQs. 

  • Dismissing more clickbait from The Athletic
  • The best & worst Notre Dame Shamrock Series jerseys
  • Always Green or Never Green debate
  • Questions on the Notre Dame RB room that has mounting injuries
  • Lots of food and beverage-related questions

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half59DIPA8.2% (4.5)
Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity58DIPA8.0% (4.0)
Sneak / Kane57TIPA10.2% (4.25)
Brain Death / KCBC56DIPA8.5% (4.0)
Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks55IPA5.0% (4.0)
Tremendous Cream / Other Half51TIPA10.0% (4.5)
Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant50TIPA10.4% (4.5)
50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds49DIPA9.0% (4.25)
F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery48TIPA9.7% (4.5)
Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk47DIPA7.8% (4.25)
Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer46Hazy IPA5.9% (4.0)
Poltergeist / Tox Brewery45TIPA10% (4.25)
All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery44TIPA10.5% (4.5)
Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery43IPA - Imperial9.5% (4.25)
Locals / 4 City42IPA7.0% (4.0)
Grom's Head / 3 Floyds41IPA7.5% (4.25)
Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes 39Hazy IPA7.5% (4.0)
Boxx / Kane 38IPA6.5% (4.25)
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

Review & Subscribe to the Single High Notre Dame Football podcast!

We really like when you all leave us nice reviews and subscribe to the podcast on the platform of your choice. We read all of the nice reviews that come in on the podcast and will even read ones that leave constructive criticism as well (just be nice about it)

