Grayson McKeogh’s commitment to Notre Dame, which came after widespread speculation that he would land at Penn State just last week, gave the Irish another elite OL class that once again is among the best in the country.

A towering 6’7″, 280-pound tackle from La Salle College High School in Pennsylvania, McKeogh is a raw, athletic prospect with a ton of upside after only playing OT for one full season after transitioning from tight end. But in that one season, he caught the attention of elite programs around the country with his physicality, agility, and elite frame. His potential upside is enormous, and his profile should sound very familiar to Notre Dame fans.

Where Is Grayson McKeogh Ranked?

Originally a tight end and defensive end, McKeough shifted to offensive tackle in 2024. That late transition hasn’t stopped him from rocketing up the rankings:

Rivals : 4⭐, #210 nationally, #23 OT

: 4⭐, #210 nationally, #23 OT On3 : 4⭐, #181 nationally, #16 OT

: 4⭐, #181 nationally, #16 OT 247Sports : 3⭐, #31 OT

: 3⭐, #31 OT ESPN: Scout Grade 79, #43 OT

He chose Notre Dame over strong pushes from Penn State, Texas, and Alabama after an official visit weekend in South Bend. The Irish coaching staff, like other staffs around the country, zeroed in on McKeogh’s massive upside. If he continues to develop as he did last year in his second year as an offensive lineman, these rankings could all be in store for another jump by the final rankings for the class of 2026.

Film Breakdown: What McKeogh Brings

Turn on the tape, and you see a lineman who plays with energy and violence. Despite his height, McKeogh maintains impressive pad level and foot quickness. He’s particularly effective on the move, pulling and reaching the second level with ease—a rare trait for someone that size.

There are technical aspects, obviously still developing, such as consistent hand placement. But they are coachable. What can’t be taught is the raw athleticism he displays, including viral moments like the now-famous backflip clip.

His style and development curve are reminiscent of former Notre Dame great and current San Diego Charger Joe Alt. Like McKeogh, Alt started his prep career as a tight end before transitioning to left tackle and ultimately becoming one of the most dominant offensive linemen in college football during his time at Notre Dame. Alt was a freak of nature who ended up starting as a true freshman, despite having limited experience as an offensive lineman. That kind of expectation for McKeogh would be unfair, but from a pure profile standpoint, the two are very similar.

Fit Within Notre Dame’s 2026 OL Class

With McKeogh on board, Notre Dame now boasts five offensive line commitments – all of which are 4-star prospects.

Sullivan Garvin (MI) – 4⭐

(MI) – 4⭐ Tyler Merrill (PA) – 4⭐

(PA) – 4⭐ Ben Nichols (MI) – 4⭐

(MI) – 4⭐ Gregory Patrick (MI) – 4⭐

(MI) – 4⭐ Grayson McKeogh (PA) – 4⭐

This group isn’t just deep—it’s versatile. Merrill and Patrick project inside. Garvin, McKeogh, and Nichols bring tackle traits. The result is a balanced, blue-chip foundation that ranks in the top 2 nationally across Rivals and On3. Amazingly, the Irish are raiding both Michigan and Penn State for their entire offensive line haul right now as well.

McKeogh adds unique value: he’s a high-upside left tackle prospect who could develop into a multi-year starter. He may not be the most polished member of the group today, but his ceiling might be the highest.

What It Means for the Irish

McKeogh’s commitment was a strategic recruiting win. The Irish have consistently been able to go into Pennsylvania and beat Penn State for some of the state’s best talent. McKeogh’s high school teammate, 5-star defensive back Joey O’Brien, visited Notre Dame this past weekend as well and is expected to commit to Notre Dame on Friday. Penn State was considered a pretty heavy favorite in this one as recently as last week after McKeough announced his commitment date through a Penn State Collective’s Twitter account. Less than a week later, he committed to Notre Dame.

With Joe Rudolph in charge of Notre Dame’s OL, the recruiting pipeline continues to look as strong as ever. While the Irish already have five offensive linemen committed, they may not be done with the offensive line for this cycle, with speculation that the Irish could still take a sixth.

Final Thoughts

Grayson McKeogh might not be a household name overnight, but give him time in the weight room in Loren Landow’s program and some coaching from Rudolph, and he might be the next great Notre Dame lineman to anchor the left side of the offensive line.

For a program that prides itself on producing elite offensive linemen, this was a big-time pickup that could yield huge dividends down the road.