Notre Dame has earned the moniker “Tight End U” over the last 30 years by consistently producing pro-ready tight ends for the NFL. After battling through adversity at the start of his collegiate career, Eli Raridon stands poised as the next in line for the Fighting Irish, replacing Mitchell Evans, who is starting his own NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Filling Big Shoes: Replacing Michael Evans

Michael Evans provided the Fighting Irish with consistent production in the 2024 season, even if he didn’t reach his pre-injury heights from 2023, as the Irish played their way to the national championship game. Evans’ departure is one of several that have left significant production to fill as the Irish look to make another run this fall. Mike Denbrock expects the tight ends in his offense to do more than catch the ball. They must possess blocking proficiency, dependable hands, and red-zone prowess. Eli Raridon has always been a physical specimen, boasting impressive physical attributes. Still, he has now developed all the ancillary skills needed to excel at the position and appears perfectly positioned to step up.

Resilience Defined: Raridon’s Injury Journey

Eli Raridon has had an uphill battle to get to this month. He’s faced significant injury hurdles along the way, including suffering two ACL injuries within a 10-month period – one before he stepped foot on campus and another shortly after he recovered from the first. That adversity, however, only strengthened his resolve. Speaking about his challenging recovery journey over the years, Raridon said:

“It feels great to be healthy again. I’m really grateful.” (Irish Sports Daily)

He also described how overcoming these obstacles has shaped him mentally:

“It’s been good for my mental strength… It’s very hard, so it teaches me to toughen up and get through some adversity.” (Notre Dame Athletics)

Projected Role and Expectations for 2025

Entering 2025, Raridon is widely projected as Notre Dame’s number one tight end, expected to see significant snaps and targets in a Notre Dame passing game that will be easing in a new QB1. There is near consensus that Raridon will see the most action among a talent, yet unproven, tight end room. When Notre Dame sent a handful of players to New York City last week for its “Media Day,” Raridon was a notable inclusion. It is unlikely that he would have been sent as a representative of the program in that setting if big things weren’t expected from him from the Irish coaching staff.

Given his physical tools—standing at 6’7″, weighing over 250 pounds with the kind of athleticism that allowed him to thrive as a high school basketball player—Raridon is anticipated to flourish in crucial red-zone and third-down scenarios. Regardless of who wins the quarterback race, the tight end is also almost always one of a first-time starting quarterback’s best friends.

It’s tough to project an output for Raridon this year given the uncertainty with the passing game and all the new faces at wide receiver, but it isn’t unreasonable to expect something in the neighborhood of 30–40 receptions, 300–500 yards, and 4–6 touchdowns based on the production from the tight end position in Denbrock’s offenses historically.

Tight End Depth & Roster Competition

Notre Dame’s tight end room remains a competitive yet largely unproven space. Raridon brings just 16 career catches for 141 yards and 3 touchdowns to the table. Veteran Kevin Bauman offers experienced depth, while Cooper Flanagan continues to recover from an Achilles injury. Additionally, transfer Ty Washington brings experience to the offense but isn’t expected to seriously challenge for a starting role barring injuries. The position is Raridon’s to lose essentially, and there isn’t anything suggesting that will be the case.

Eli Raridon’s path to being Notre Dame’s TE1

As a junior in 2024, Eli Raridon became a reliable, albeit seldom used, target for Riley Leonard and Notre Dame’s offense. He appeared in all 16 games, including three starts against Miami (Ohio), Navy, and the first-round CFP contest against Indiana. He ended the season with 11 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. He saw his most action in the passing game against Purdue, catching three passes for 25 yards and helping set up an Irish touchdown. He also hauled in touchdowns against Stanford and USC, highlighting his potential as a red-zone target.

Before last season, Raridon navigated significant adversity early in his college career. Before ever arriving on campus, Raridon suffered his first ACL injury during a high school basketball game. After playing only five games his freshman season, he suffered another season-ending ACL injury. He battled back during his sophomore campaign in 2023, seeing action in seven games that year. Raridon recorded his first career start and touchdown against Wake Forest, hauling in three catches for 39 yards. A highly regarded recruit out of Iowa, Raridon entered Notre Dame as a four-star tight end ranked among the best nationally by 247Sports and Rivals, bringing notable high school accolades, including selection to the Elite All-Iowa Team.

Areas of Concern & X-Factors

While expectations are sky high for Notre Dame and Raridon, ESPN recently flagged the tight end position as Notre Dame’s “main area of concern” entering 2025 (ESPN). With Notre Dame also navigating a quarterback transition with no named starter heading into fall camp, the upside potential for every pass-catcher in this offense is tough to project.

Long-Term Potential & NFL Aspirations

If Raridon plays up to his potential, he’ll end up NFL scouts’ radars before the season ends. Analysts have already compared him to previous Notre Dame greats, such as Tyler Eifert, due to his combination of size, athleticism, and versatility. If he emerges in 2025 the way Eifert did in 2010, Raridon could have a similar trajectory in the NFL.

Closing: Raridon’s Opportunity to Shine

Eli Raridon’s moment has finally arrived. His journey, characterized by perseverance through injuries has him in position to not only be Notre Dame’s next great tight end but also as a crucial component in the Irish’s quest to return to the College Football Playoffs and end the 37-year championship drought. Raridon is one of several new starters who everyone will be watching this fall. How Raridon responds to an increase role and attention will help determine if the Irish are preparing for another playoff run or packing their bags for a meaningless bowl game this holiday