Junior Film of Notre Dame WR Commit Tobias Merriweather

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter August 4, 2021
0

Notre Dame picked up another huge commitment on Wednesday when Tobias Merriweather, the #125 overall prospect in the country, selected Notre Dame over Oregon and Stanford. The Irish are getting a big-time playmaker for Tommy Rees’s offense with Merriweather as he shows here in his junior year highlights.

We’ll have a more in-depth breakdown of his film in the future, but pay particular attention to Merriweather’s punt return skills – a skill the Irish certainly could use – and to how many plays that he makes around the line of scrimmage. Merriweather is used a lot on wide receiver screens where he can let his speed and athleticism take over.

RELATED
Jayden Bellamy Junior Highlights Show Why Notre Dame is Excited to Land Versatile DB

Players

Tobias Merriweather

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close