Junior Film of Notre Dame WR Commit Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame picked up another huge commitment on Wednesday when Tobias Merriweather, the #125 overall prospect in the country, selected Notre Dame over Oregon and Stanford. The Irish are getting a big-time playmaker for Tommy Rees’s offense with Merriweather as he shows here in his junior year highlights.

We’ll have a more in-depth breakdown of his film in the future, but pay particular attention to Merriweather’s punt return skills – a skill the Irish certainly could use – and to how many plays that he makes around the line of scrimmage. Merriweather is used a lot on wide receiver screens where he can let his speed and athleticism take over.