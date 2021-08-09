Notre Dame Commit CJ Williams Junior Film

Notre Dame picked up a massive commitment on Sunday from top-100 overall prospect CJ Williams. The elite slot receiver is the third commitment for Notre Dame’s wide receiver room thanks to some elite recruiting from Del Alexnader, or as Greg has officially nicknamed him “Sneaky Del.” Hopefully we’ll get Greg to do a more in-depth breakdown of Williams’s film, but here’s his full junior tape.

Williams already lines up a lot on the inside even on the high school level. That should help him make an early impact at Notre Dame since they recruited him to play inside.

Williams elite route-running is evident even in a small sample size. He works the sideline really well.

Wide receiver blocking clips! Williams is a devastating blocker like we’ve become accustomed to.

His versatility comes across with some defensive clips.