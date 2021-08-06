For Tobias Merriweather “That transition to college could unleash a beast in South Bend”

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment earlier this week when 4-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather selected Notre Dame over Stanford and Oregon. The #125 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports, however, could just be scratching the surface of his potential and could be in store for a breakout once he arrives at Notre Dame according to Brandon Huffman of 247.

If you haven’t checked out Merriweather’s junior year film yet, do so now. It’s pretty impressive. Merriweather is 6-4, 185 lbs but runs like a much smaller wide receiver. He’s got great speed and athleticism that his high school team relies on heavily. Many of his clips are on wide receiver screens just to get him the ball as quickly as possible.

His junior film also shows him making a mockery of opposing punt coverage units. That is not something you usually see from receivers that have Merriweather’s size.

Notre Dame still has to lock up C.J. Williams on Sunday and fend on hard-charing efforts from Michigan, LSU, Alabama, and more for Amorion Walker, but by Sunday evening, the Irish could have a hell of a wide receiver trio on their hands for 2022.