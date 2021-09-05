Notre Dame – FSU Hype Video Will Have You Ready to Run Through a Wall

Notre Dame released their official hype video for today’s season opener versus Florida State, and it will have you chomping at the bit for some Fighting Irish football tonight. Senior captain Drew White narrates the video that mixes in some classic Notre Dame – Florida State clips along with highlights of all of Notre Dame’s stars for 2021 including a sweet Kevin Austin practice touchdown.

It won’t be long now, friends. Notre Dame is less than 12 hours away from kicking off the season and hopefully starting to build another playoff-worthy resume.

GO IRISH!