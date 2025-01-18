Shane Gillis Prays for a Notre Dame National Championship

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X January 18, 2025
0

Notre Dame super fan Shane Gillis took Fr. Cavanuagh’s advice and took his request for a Notre Dame national championship to a higher power in a funny video from Under Armour ahead of Monday’s national championship contest with Ohio State. Gillis might be the most visible prominent Notre Dame fan in the world right now – especially after getting under the skin of Nick Saban on the set of College Gameday for the Notre Dame – Indiana playoff game that started the Irish’s run to the Natty in a couple of days.

2025 National Championship (CFP) - Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on X January 18, 2025
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button