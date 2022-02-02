Hit & Hustle: Notre Dame Quarterback Tyler Buchner Film Breakdown

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner appears poised to take the reigns as the Irish starting quarterback in 2022. Jamie Uyeyama and Greg Flammang break down his game to highlight what he brings to the offense.

The 2022 season almost certainly hinges on Buchner’s development regardless of whether or not he is the starter since if he’s not, it likely means the ceiling of the Irish offense is not very high. Jamie & Greg break down the strengths in Buchner’s limited body of work in 2021, as well as the areas in which the sophomore to be needs to grow to reach his potential.

Junior to be Drew Pyne and the quarterback recruiting for 2023 are talked about in detail as well, with Tommy Rees and Notre Dame looking to break through the barrier it’s had recruiting quarterbacks for the better part o the last decade.