Hit & Hustle: Reaction to Notre Dame Hiring Al Golden as Defensive Coordinator

Jamie and Greg are back with a new Hit & Hustle talking the Al Golden hire and taking your questions on his impact with linebacker development, scheme, and in recruiting.
- Golden’s time at Miami and the unforunate circumstances that might have limited success
- How will Golden fit in at Notre Dame with the defense likely to largely remain in place from 2021
- Why Golden is NOT another Brian Vangorder (perhaps the most important topic)
- Development of the Cincinnati Bengals linebackers under Al Golden and how he helped simplified the defense for young Bengal defenders
- Golden the recruiter
- How Goldne’s NFL experience will help him walking into the role at Notre Dame
One Comment
Podcast? More like making a 5 minute commentary into an hour long snooze fest. Boring….