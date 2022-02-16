Hit & Hustle: Reaction to Notre Dame Hiring Al Golden as Defensive Coordinator

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter February 16, 2022
1

Jamie and Greg are back with a new Hit & Hustle talking the Al Golden hire and taking your questions on his impact with linebacker development, scheme, and in recruiting.

  • Golden’s time at Miami and the unforunate circumstances that might have limited success
  • How will Golden fit in at Notre Dame with the defense likely to largely remain in place from 2021
  • Why Golden is NOT another Brian Vangorder (perhaps the most important topic)
  • Development of the Cincinnati Bengals linebackers under Al Golden and how he helped simplified the defense for young Bengal defenders
  • Golden the recruiter
  • How Goldne’s NFL experience will help him walking into the role at Notre Dame

Al Golden
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter February 16, 2022
1

You may also like

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button