Hit & Hustle: Reaction to Notre Dame Hiring Al Golden as Defensive Coordinator

Jamie and Greg are back with a new Hit & Hustle talking the Al Golden hire and taking your questions on his impact with linebacker development, scheme, and in recruiting.

Golden’s time at Miami and the unforunate circumstances that might have limited success

How will Golden fit in at Notre Dame with the defense likely to largely remain in place from 2021

Why Golden is NOT another Brian Vangorder (perhaps the most important topic)

Development of the Cincinnati Bengals linebackers under Al Golden and how he helped simplified the defense for young Bengal defenders

Golden the recruiter

How Goldne’s NFL experience will help him walking into the role at Notre Dame