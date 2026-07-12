Why Notre Dame Recruiting Is Different Under Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame’s recruiting landscape has undergone a seismic shift under Marcus Freeman. The days of losing top recruits late in the cycle appear to be over. With the Irish boasting the No. 2-ranked class in the nation, Freeman’s approach is clearly resonating.

It’s not just about the “cool factor” anymore. The Irish are stacking elite talent in the trenches, with two five-star offensive linemen and a standout edge rusher already committed. This isn’t a flash in the pan; it’s the new standard for Notre Dame recruiting.

Building a Roster to Win in January

For Notre Dame fans, this transformation is more than welcome. The program is finally shedding its reputation for falling short against top-tier teams. With Freeman at the helm, the Irish are building a roster that can compete with anyone, including the perennial powerhouses of the SEC.

The emphasis on developing NFL-caliber talent, highlighted by two recent first-round draft picks, shows recruits that Notre Dame is a place where they can thrive and reach the next level. This evolution is not just about winning on signing day; it’s about positioning Notre Dame for sustained success on the field and in the postseason.

What Stands Out Right Now