Video Notre Dame Football Recruiting Highlights

Why Notre Dame Recruiting Is Different Under Marcus Freeman

The Irish are no longer just winning early buzz on the trail; they are building a class designed to hold up against college football's best.

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Notre Dame’s recruiting landscape has undergone a seismic shift under Marcus Freeman. The days of losing top recruits late in the cycle appear to be over. With the Irish boasting the No. 2-ranked class in the nation, Freeman’s approach is clearly resonating.

It’s not just about the “cool factor” anymore. The Irish are stacking elite talent in the trenches, with two five-star offensive linemen and a standout edge rusher already committed. This isn’t a flash in the pan; it’s the new standard for Notre Dame recruiting.

Building a Roster to Win in January

For Notre Dame fans, this transformation is more than welcome. The program is finally shedding its reputation for falling short against top-tier teams. With Freeman at the helm, the Irish are building a roster that can compete with anyone, including the perennial powerhouses of the SEC.

The emphasis on developing NFL-caliber talent, highlighted by two recent first-round draft picks, shows recruits that Notre Dame is a place where they can thrive and reach the next level. This evolution is not just about winning on signing day; it’s about positioning Notre Dame for sustained success on the field and in the postseason.

What Stands Out Right Now

  • Notre Dame’s current recruiting class is ranked second nationally.
  • The Irish have secured commitments from four players in the top 40.
  • Focus on trench warfare: two five-star offensive linemen and a top edge rusher.
  • Freeman’s tenure has been marked by breaking old recruiting patterns.
  • Notre Dame is no longer expected to have the second-best roster in January games.
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Marcus Freeman

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1 RESPONSE

  1. ccbJUL 13, 2026 · 12:50PM

    About time! MF has taken ND to the stratosphere and then some! Great recruiting and plenty of NIL $ make the difference! ND should be a perennial top 5 team.

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