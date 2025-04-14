Bubba Frazier, a dynamic, high-upside slot receiver from Savannah, Georgia, committed to Notre Dame today over the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Wisconsin, and Arkansas. Known for his electric playmaking ability and versatility, Frazier brings a blend of speed, agility, and football IQ that makes him a valuable addition to the Fighting Irish’s 2026 recruiting class.​

His junior year film displays his speed and playmaking from all over the field, even though he projects primarily as a slot receiver on the collegiate level. He was also used as a runner out of the backfield a lot last season, racking up 604 yards on the ground to complement his 753 yards receiving. He is certifiably electric with the ball when he gets it in open space – a trait Notre Dame has lacked in recent years at the wide receiver position.

Frazier shows exceptional burst off the line and accelerates quickly, making him a potential deep threat. His speed allows him to create separation and stretch the field vertically. His film shows some ability to make contested catches as well, although his size (5-10, 175 lbs) might make it tougher for him on the next level.

Frazier’s speed and athleticism make him a natural for the return game as well though he didn’t do it much during his junior year. He returned 14 punts for an average of 12.3 yards.

Bubba Frazier Profile:

Height/Weight: 5’10” / 175 lbs

High School: Benedictine Military School (Savannah, GA)

Benedictine Military School (Savannah, GA) 247Sports Composite Rating: 0.8945 (3-star)

0.8945 (3-star) National Rank: No. 378 overall

No. 378 overall Position Rank: No. 58 WR

No. 58 WR State Rank (GA): No. 46

Junior Year Stats (2024 Season):