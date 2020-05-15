We’ve been posting all of the football NDTop10 videos that the folks at Watch ND have been producing over the last two months, but today they’ve released a basketball centric one that is just as good as any of the football videos we’ve been treated with. Today, we have the top 10 Notre Dame basketball buzzer beaters of all-time.

Nate Laszewski completes the comeback versus North Carolina just three months ago although doesn’t it feel like that was three years ago? Rex Pflueger with the follow up at the buzzer to beat Syracuse in the Carrier Dome Martin Ingelsby with the runner to beat #9 Boston College in 2001 Elmer Bennet at the top of the key at the buzzer to upset #3 Syracuse in 1990 David Rivers beats Marquette at the buzzer in 1985 Torin Francis beats #4 Pitt at the buzzer at home in 2003 with a much younger looking Mike Brey watching on David Graves beats #4 Ohio State on the road in 1999 during the lone season of Matt Doherty Orlando Woolridge completes the upset of #1 Virginia in 1981 Toby Knight with the tip in during the 1976 NCAA Tournament to hold off #15 Cincinnati Rex Pflueger, for the second time on the countdown, with a tip-in at the buzzer of the 2016 Tourney to hold off Stephen F Austin

Another great list that brings back a lot of great memories for Notre Dame fans.