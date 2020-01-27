2020 Notre Dame Blue & Gold Spring Football Game Date Announced

Notre Dame announced that the 2020 Blue & Gold Game, the annual culmination of Notre Dame’s spring football season, will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 12:30 ET on Monday. As has been the case for the last few years, the game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network which hopefully will mean another dose of Chris Simms providing the color commentary like a year ago.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on February 19th for those interesting in attending.
Greg already outlined a number of the interesting storylines on the offensive side of the ball earlier today, but in addition to those, the following will all be things to watch for throughout spring.
- How Notre Dame’s reloaded secondary performs under whoever is named cornerbacks coach (Notre Dame is still searching for Todd Lyght’s successor)
- Will any of Notre Dame’s eight early enrollees make moves with their early start? Wide receiver Xavier Watts is one to watch specifically as is quarterback Drew Pyne who will assume the 3rd string role with the transfer of Phil Jurkovec clearing room on the depth chart
- How will Notre Dame replace Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem? Will the young defensive ends like Ovie Oghoufo and Isaiah Foskey step up?
- Will Notre Dame’s deep, but inexperienced rising junior linebackers finally be ready for prime time with an opening at BUCK?
- Can Notre Dame’s interior defensive line take a step forward and start to be more dominant?
Like Greg did with the article linked above, we’ll be diving deep into all of the defensive storylines listed above in detail over the next several weeks before the Irish begin spring preparations.
At this point, we don’t yet know the full practice schedule and when the Irish will have practices open to the media.
0 comments