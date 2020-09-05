Notre Dame Football’s Social Media Really Leaning Into ACC Membership

The 2020 football season is truly one like no other Notre Dame or anyone else will likely ever see again. Limited fans, fake crowd noise, entire conferences sitting out only yo try and jump back in, and for Notre Dame – full membership into a conference for the first time in its history. Their social media accounts spent a good bit of time this week having some fun with the one year fling with the ACC for football.

On Thursday, Notre Dame tweeted out a video of grounds crews painting the ACC logo on the field in Notre Dame Stadium – the first time a conference logo will be seen on the field inside of Rock’s House – along with a clever caption.

For those older fans in the crowd, kids these days will post selfies of themselves with the caption “felt cute, might delete later” somewhat regularly. At least I think that’s still a thing. I am admittingly barrelling towards old man status these days myself.

Then yesterday, after the ACC released the official All-ACC preseason team and the preseason rankings as voted on by the media, Notre Dame social media had a little more fun.

This is the highest projected conference finish for a Notre Dame football squad EVER. ☘️



📰 https://t.co/FkR8BlJdEN#GoIrish x #Rally pic.twitter.com/J7eoCHVtWN — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 4, 2020

Of it’s the highest projected conference finish for a Notre Dame squad ever since it’s the first time. Again, clever caption.

Not a whole lot that is going on in the world right now could be labeled as ideal, but it’s pretty clear that the Notre Dame social media team is making the most of an unideal situation (conference membership for an institution that prides itself on its independence).