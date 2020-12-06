Ian Book’s Becomes Notre Dame Winningest QB On Senior Day

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was sensational in his final home game at Notre Dame on Saturday. With the 45-21 win, Book became the only Fighting Irish quarterback in history to win 30 games in a career. Book completed 24-of-37 passes for 285 yards and passed for 3 touchdowns in the game. Book also scrambled for 2 great touchdown runs in the win as well. Enjoy all of Book’s best plays from the record-setting win right here!