Ian Book’s Becomes Notre Dame Winningest QB On Senior Day

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was sensational in his final home game at Notre Dame on Saturday. With the 45-21 win, Book became the only Fighting Irish quarterback in history to win 30 games in a career. Book completed 24-of-37 passes for 285 yards and passed for 3 touchdowns in the game. Book also scrambled for 2 great touchdown runs in the win as well. Enjoy all of Book’s best plays from the record-setting win right here!
One Comment
I said a little while back that Notredame could win a national championship if they could consistently recruit top 10 classes with a Heisman trophy level quarterback leading the way. I still believe that but would also add 5 or 6 explosive playmakers. This is where I believe Notredame comes up short when comparing them to Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. Brian Kelly said at the end of last year we need to put a Will Fuller and a Michael Floyd on the field together. Kelly has been able to recruit some great receivers but not all at the same time.Claypool Tj Jones, Fuller etc. Charlie Weis could recruit great skill together Jimmy Clausen Floyd Golden Tate Rudolph Armondo Allen, etc. I thought Notredame would have that this year Austin, Lenzy, Keys. Just hasn’t panned out.