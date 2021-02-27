Former Notre Dame Star Louis Nix Reported Missing

Former Notre Dame star defensive lineman Louis Nix is reported missing in Florida according to Jacksonville Action News’s Ben Becker who has been in contact with Nix’s mother. Becker posted the following late last night asking for help in locating the former Notre Dame fan favorite.

BREAKING: The mother of Louis Nix, the local former Notre Dame player who was shot in a robbery attempt December just texted me that he is missing and sent this to me. Please call JSO if you have any information @NDFootball @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4Rsb3yF8TX — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) February 27, 2021

Becker later added that his mother last spoke to him on Monday and that the last known contact anyone had with him was on Tuesday. Nix’s mother also told Becker that she is worried that he is in danger since this is not normal behavior for him. His family is asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts reach out.

Some of Nix’s former coaches, including Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston, have asked for help in locating him,.

Please help us find @1irishchocolate. Prayers for a safe return Big Lou! Love you man!! God Bless 🙏 https://t.co/I0VeXYGlnf — Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) February 27, 2021

In December, Nix was hospitalized after being shot while filling his tires at a Jacksonville gas station. Since then, Nix’s mother has said that he has been reluctant to go out and when he has, he’s watched his surroundings.

Nix’s family does not believe that his current disappearance has anything to do with the December shooting.

If anyone has any information on Nix or his whereabouts, please reach out to either his family or @BenBeckerANjax on Twitter.