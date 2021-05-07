Dillan Gibbons Transfer 1st Domino to Fall in Notre Dame’s Offensive Line Rebuild

Notre Dame is rebuilding its offensive line in 2021 after losing four starters from 2020 to the NFL. Following the completion of spring practice, we saw the first domino fall in how the rebuild might look on Thursday when 5th year senior Dillan Gibbons announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Gibbons was one of just four members of the offensive line who brought any starting experience into spring practice along with Jarrett Patterson, Zeke Correll, and Josh Lugg. Gibbons had a spot start against Syracuse last year on Senior Day.

Gibbons was seen as a starting candidate heading into the spring, but he would have to fight off a host of younger lineman. Based on his decision to transfer following the completion of spring ball, it appears as though he either saw the writing on the wall that he would not be starting this fall or the coaching staff level set with him on where he stood exiting spring.

Either way, Gibbons’ transfer takes one potential starting lineman off the board for Notre Dame and gets us a little closer to clarity along the offensive front. We saw in the Blue & Gold game that it might be impossible to keep Blake Fisher off the field, so we are likely in a position where there is just one starting spot left to be determined. We’ll have a post later today actually on Fisher and fellow freshman Rocco Spindler.

While Gibbons transfer makes him the 10th player to leave the program since the conclusion of the season, his transfer is a pretty natural one and nothing like that of say the transfer of Jordan Johnson earlier this week. Gibbons gave four hard-working years to the Notre Dame program and has already earned his degree and likely just wants to go somewhere that he has a better opportunity to start with his remaining eligibility.

Hopefully Gibbons lands somewhere that gives him that opportunity and he makes the most out of it this fall.