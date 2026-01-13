Notre Dame added a major piece to its 2026 roster with the commitment of former Ohio State wide receiver Mylan Graham, giving the Irish one of the highest-upside offensive additions of this transfer portal cycle.

Graham’s decision caps a surge of momentum for Notre Dame after a slow opening week in the portal and represents a significant recruiting win for Marcus Freeman and his staff.

A Blue-Chip Background

Graham arrived at Ohio State Buckeyes as one of the most highly regarded wide receiver prospects in the country. A five-star recruit out of Indiana, he was viewed as a modern offensive weapon with elite speed, explosiveness, and the ability to create chunk plays from multiple alignments.

His high school résumé backed up that evaluation, as Graham was a highly efficient big-play threat and one of the most coveted receivers in his recruiting class. Ohio State’s long-standing reputation for developing NFL wideouts made Columbus an attractive destination at the time.

What Happened at Ohio State

Graham’s limited on-field production with the Buckeyes should not be mistaken for a lack of ability. Ohio State’s wide receiver room has been stacked with future NFL talent year after year, and younger players often face a long wait for consistent opportunities.

During Graham’s time in Columbus, snaps came sporadically rather than in sustained roles. That challenge was amplified by transition within the program, including the departure of longtime wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, which added uncertainty for receivers still working to establish a defined role.

For Graham, the portal offered a chance to find clarity, opportunity, and a path better aligned with his readiness.

What Graham Is and Is Not

It is important to understand Graham’s profile as Notre Dame adds him to the roster. He is not a traditional boundary “X” receiver, which many expected Notre Dame to prioritize in the portal after Malachai Fields moved on to the NFL. Instead, Graham is a versatile, movement-based receiver who can stress defenses vertically, work from multiple alignments, and generate explosive plays.

That versatility is part of the appeal. Graham brings speed and playmaking juice rather than a single-position skill set, giving Notre Dame more flexibility in how it deploys its receivers.

A Recruitment That Got Competitive

This was not a quiet or uncontested recruitment. Ohio State made a strong push to retain Graham once he entered the portal, underscoring how highly the Buckeyes still viewed his potential. Other programs monitored the situation closely as well, but Notre Dame emerged as the destination that could offer both opportunity and structure.

Winning a head-to-head portal battle with Ohio State is no small thing. Graham choosing Notre Dame over staying in Columbus is a clear statement about the direction of the program and the confidence players have in Freeman’s vision. This was a significant recruiting victory for Notre Dame, not just an addition of convenience.

Why Notre Dame Was the Right Fit

From Notre Dame’s perspective, Graham represents an upgrade rooted in upside. The Irish can offer a clearer path to snaps, a defined role that fits his strengths, and an offensive environment built to create explosive plays.

Notre Dame returns Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse in 2026, but the room remains fluid. Greathouse flashed star potential during Notre Dame’s 2024 College Football Playoff run before injuries limited his availability again last season, highlighting the need for more reliable playmakers.

Graham does not arrive as a guaranteed starter, but he enters with a realistic path to meaningful snaps. Notre Dame can also continue to pursue a traditional boundary receiver in the portal, allowing Graham to be used where he is most effective rather than forcing him into a role that does not fit his game.

Geography also played a role. Graham is an Indiana native, and returning closer to home while competing for championships at a national program made Notre Dame an easy sell.

Big Picture

Notre Dame did not add Graham for what he has already done. They added him for what he still can be.

Former elite recruits who have been stuck behind loaded depth charts often flourish once given opportunity and clarity. If Graham capitalizes on that in South Bend, Notre Dame may have landed one of the most impactful offensive additions of this portal cycle.

More importantly, this was a statement win. Beating Ohio State in a portal fight for a former five-star receiver is exactly the type of move championship-level programs make.