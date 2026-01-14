Notre Dame did not overwhelm the transfer portal on Tuesday with volume, but the Irish made their moves count. The additions of defensive tackle Francis Brewu, wide receiver Mylan Graham, and Purdue kicker Spencer Porath directly addressed three very different roster questions for Marcus Freeman and his staff.

It was another day of big-time additions from the portal, focused less on splash and more on solving problems after the Irish signed the quartet of Quincy Porter, Keon Keeley, DJ McKinney, and Jayden Sanders on Monday.

Francis Brewu Solves Notre Dame’s Biggest Need

Defensive tackle was, without debate, Notre Dame’s most pressing roster need, and the Irish landed one of the best available options in Brewu. With interior depth thinned and Donovan Hinish no longer in the picture, Notre Dame needed an immediate contributor rather than a developmental project.

Brewu fits that bill cleanly and is almost certain to step into a starting role. Brewu doesn’t have the most size, but he brings proven experience to the defensive line room. New defensive line coach Charlie Partridge also has a track record of getting a lot out of traditionally undersized linemen.

Ohio State was strong competition throughout the process, and Indiana lingered as a late threat. Notre Dame was able to close before Brewu ever made that Indiana visit, a notable reversal after Indiana successfully blocked Nick Marsh from visiting South Bend earlier in the cycle.

The relationship with Partridge played a major role. Partridge recruited Brewu to Pitt, and that familiarity helped Notre Dame gain trust late and win a competitive battle. From both a short-term and long-term perspective, this was a critical addition.

Mylan Graham Is a Ceiling-Raising Win at Receiver

Notre Dame’s win with Graham may be less obvious on the depth chart but just as important strategically. Unlike Brewu, there is not a clear, immediate path to a starting role at field wide receiver, which makes this commitment a legitimate recruiting victory rather than a convenience move.

Graham will be part of the rotation in 2026 and will battle players like Greathouse and Faison for snaps. That competition is real, and Notre Dame did not promise an easy path to the field. Ohio State made a significant late push to retain Graham and very much wanted him back in Columbus.

Ultimately, Notre Dame won out, and the connection Marcus Freeman built with Graham was decisive. With multiple years of eligibility remaining, Graham has the profile to become a true difference-maker over time, even if his role early is rotational. As Faison moves closer to the NFL, Graham’s long-term value becomes even clearer.

Spencer Porath Brings Stability to a Critical Position

Porath was the quietest addition of the day but arguably one of the most necessary. His commitment came as a surprise because he never officially entered the transfer portal before committing, leaving no opportunity for competing programs to get involved.

Notre Dame badly needed a more reliable answer at kicker after a frustrating and inconsistent 2025 season. The Irish struggled to convert field goal opportunities, especially from distance, which turned a manageable issue into a weekly concern.

Porath brings proven production and confidence. He was one of the more efficient kickers in the Big Ten last season and was perfect on extra points, while also showing legitimate range. Notably, he connected on long field goal attempts against Notre Dame this past season, providing a direct comparison point the Irish staff could evaluate firsthand.

It was another flashy and efficient day in the protal for the Irish. Notre Dame filled its biggest need with a likely starter, added a high-upside receiver despite heavy competition, and stabilized a position that quietly cost the Irish points a year ago. For Marcus Freeman, Tuesday was about impact, not volume. And from a roster-building standpoint, it was exactly the kind of day Notre Dame needed.