Podcast: Let’s Stop Crowning Wisconsin & Realize Notre Dame Should Win This Game

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 24, 2021
0

We preview the Notre Dame – Wisconsin game by talking about how too many in the media and even within the Notre Dame fan base have crowned Wisconsin as some kind of unbeatable team for Notre Dame even though the Badgers haven’t done much this year.  We also had a lot of questions so we talked about a lot this week. 

  • Jack Coan vs. Graham Mertz and why Mertz hasn’t done anything to instill fear in the Notre Dame defense
  • The OL struggles, where the problems are, and possible solutions
  • Why is Wisconsin a 6.5 favorite?
  • Does the return of Jordan Botelho have a big impact?
  • What the potential loss of Kurt Hinish could mean for Notre Dame this weekend
  • There might have been a BVG mention but it wasn’t our fault
  • Game predictions

Frankie V’s Podcasting Beer Selections

This week I took down a lovely 8% ABV DIPA called Levitate from Well Crafted Beer Co in Lansdale, PA. I ended up giving it a 4.25 out of 5.

Beer / BreweryStyleABVRating
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingTriple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabStout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausDIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityTriple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneTriple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

