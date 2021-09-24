Podcast: Let’s Stop Crowning Wisconsin & Realize Notre Dame Should Win This Game

We preview the Notre Dame – Wisconsin game by talking about how too many in the media and even within the Notre Dame fan base have crowned Wisconsin as some kind of unbeatable team for Notre Dame even though the Badgers haven’t done much this year. We also had a lot of questions so we talked about a lot this week.

Jack Coan vs. Graham Mertz and why Mertz hasn’t done anything to instill fear in the Notre Dame defense

The OL struggles, where the problems are, and possible solutions

Why is Wisconsin a 6.5 favorite?

Does the return of Jordan Botelho have a big impact?

What the potential loss of Kurt Hinish could mean for Notre Dame this weekend

There might have been a BVG mention but it wasn’t our fault

Game predictions

Frankie V’s Podcasting Beer Selections

This week I took down a lovely 8% ABV DIPA called Levitate from Well Crafted Beer Co in Lansdale, PA. I ended up giving it a 4.25 out of 5.