Podcast: Notre Dame Football Lights Up USC In Victory

Greg is back from South Bend with a lost voice but a happy heart, as he and his friend Michael Muto discuss the game and their weekend at Notre Dame. Michael did not enjoy the ending but loved the scene, as the Irish made it four straight against the Trojans and moved to 6-1 on the season, despite Greg’s beloved Kyle Hamilton leaving the game early due to injury.

Topics include:

Main takeaways from the weekend

A run down of the sights and scenes from the tailgate

Meeting friends of the pod

USC doing what USC does

Kyle Hamilton’s injury

Kyren Williams greatness

The way Tommy Rees used Jack Coan

The defense late in the game

The light show

Words of appreciation for South Bend and college football

